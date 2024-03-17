Persona 5 might have taken six years to go multiplatform, but leakers are claiming Persona 6 will be on more than just PlayStation

While Atlus fans are still waiting on an actual announcement, leakers are currently claiming that Persona 6 will launch across multiple platforms.

Earlier this week, industry insider and leaker Nate the Hate made the claim that Persona 6 will be on Xbox whenever it does launch. "From information I’ve heard, it does seem that Persona 6 will be coming to the Xbox," Nate the Hate said during an episode of the DirectXbox podcast from Spawncast. "I'm not 100% sure if it's, like, day-and-date with the PlayStation version, but considering the way the Persona games have been day-and-date with the multiplatform releases at this point, it may be a safe assumption to make that Persona 6 will be day-and-date Xbox and PlayStation. It would be a really big deal if Microsoft was able to secure that on Game Pass."

It is correct information. And multiple platforms too. — みどり (@MbKKssTBhz5) March 16, 2024

At first glance, this might not be a big deal considering Persona 3 Reload just launched last month, and it was available across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. An important thing to point out there though is that this is quite new for Atlus; Persona 5 originally launched on just PS3 and PS4 back in 2016, and didn't actually make its way to Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox until 2022, a whole six years later. Meaning, Persona 6 launching on Xbox would be quite a big deal. With Persona 3 Reload also releasing on Game Pass day one, it wouldn't be overly surprising if 6 did launch on Xbox.

Backing up the claim is a leaker that goes by the name of Midori, who said that everything Nate the Hate said was true, and that it will be "multiple platforms too." In recent months they've been accurately leaking information about various Sega properties, in particular anything to do with the Persona series. They also shared that Persona 3 FES' The Answer would be coming as DLC, which did end up getting announced a little later on.

There's still no word on just when Persona 6 might launch, but given that it's almost been a full decade since Persona 5 released, with the years between filled with spin-offs, re-releases, and remakes, you'd hope it's not too far away.