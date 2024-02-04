Who knows if it will stick to this, but Atlus currently has zero intentions to release a Royal or Golden-type version of Persona 3 Reload.

Persona 3 Reload is finally here, and according to our own Alex, it's a very good game! However, one thing that is sticking as a point of frustration for some fans, is that it's technically just a remake of the very original Persona 3. You see, for those that don't know, following the original Persona 3, there were two other re-releases, Persona 3 FES again on the PS2, and Persona 3 Portable, unsurprisingly on the PSP, given the name. Both of these included extra content, and Portable even featured a female main character you could play as, but none of this is present in Reload, leading some fans to suspect that Reload will eventually get a re-release itself, much like Persona 4 and Persona 5.

In a new interview, however, Persona Team production manager Kazuhisa Wada shared that this wouldn't be the case. Speaking to Gamerwk (translated by Persona Central), Wada said that "currently, we are not considering a revision like with Persona 5 to Persona 5 Royal, which involved significant changes and additions to the original title. So, fans can rest assured knowing that Persona 3 Reload offers a complete experience. Through this game, we have made great efforts to ensure that fans worldwide, including Southeast Asia, can access it simultaneously. Therefore, we sincerely hope that fans worldwide can enjoy Persona 3 Reload and have fun."

He's technically not wrong that Reload offers a complete experience, it just probably isn't the one that a lot of fans are hoping for. Later in the interview Wada did note that something that surprised him during development is how much higher the budget and costs needed to be for the remake than the original game, so it's always possible a re-release would be too costly. Of course, Wada did say "currently," so there's always the chance this changes, if Reload is successful enough.

In the meantime, Persona 3 Reload is long enough as it is, so I'm sure you can keep yourself busy, even if another version never materialises.