Xbox Game Pass in 2023 offered an incredible $5000 in games - Did you play enough to warrant the subscription?

Looking back, 2023 was a year jam-packed full of outstanding games. If you wanted to try them all out, it got very expensive, very quickly. That is unless you were a Game Pass subscriber. It turns out in 2023, Game Pass as a service hosted just over $5,000 worth of games, but how many of those did you actually play?

We ask because, while that is one hell of an eye-catching figure for Game Pass, as spotted by The Loadout, it doesn't quite equate to actual value one would get from Game Pass does it? Of all the subscribers to the service, are any of them downloading and playing every new game across console, PC, and Cloud Gaming? What about 50% of Game Pass games?

Speaking personally, I've never once in my life let Game Pass roll on for longer for a single month at a time. The reason is simple - it's a great service for trying out new games at a cheaper price. It's thanks to this that I tried out my 2023 game of the year Hi-Fi Rush, as well as the Dead Space Remake and Like a Dragon: Ishin. It also let me dodge the full price of several stinkers, including Redfall and Starfield. That handful of big releases for a few months of sub...probably worth it.

Our very own senior staff writer Mark Warren is in a similar boat, using Game Pass for a select few games throughout the year. These include Forza Motorsport, Jusant, Like a Dragon: Gaiden, and Madden 2023. He left his sub rolling, but dropped down to the base PC Game Pass following the expiration of a free Game Pass Ultimate trial month. All in all, still worth it.

But both of us pale in comparison to video producer, Jim Trinca, and Deputy Editorial Director, Tom Orry. Both claim to have played 16 and 30+ games respectively. Snatching a mix of both AAA and indie titles between them, it's safe to consider these two fellas power users compared to the occasional Game Pass dipper. When it comes to pure stats, each of us managed to play more than enough games to overshadow the yearly price tag.

There's also the discovery factor, which Jim in particular is keen on, as it encouraged him to check out Bookwalker and Weird West - two games he'd later pick up during Steam Sales at a later date to use on his Steam Deck. For what it's worth, both game developers and publishers have gone on record on the waves of new players Game Pass brings to their games.

2024 looks to be another year worth keeping in mind when it comes to Game Pass too. Stalker 2 has a lot of potential behind it, Persona 3: Reloaded looks fantastic based on our early preview, and Flintlock: Siege of Dawn looks like the exact mix of 3rd person action we've been looking for.

Some of these upcoming Game Pass games are killer | Image credit: Microsoft

Let us know how many Game Pass games you downloaded last year below. Ultimately, the whole selling point of the service is a value-add to owning a big expensive console or PC that can run these games. If you're like us and getting decent bang for your buck, then it's all good. If you're not, does that $5,000 actually matter?