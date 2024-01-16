January's second wave of new Xbox Game Pass titles revealed - includes 'Pokemon with guns'

Xbox has taken the cover off the next batch of titles coming to Game Pass as January draws to a close and we kick on into February (don’t worry the speed at which time moves scares me too).

Kicking things off today (January 16) - on Cloud, Console, and PC - is Those Who Remain, a psychological horror thriller released back in 2020 by developer Camel 101. As you progress through its story, you'll be exploring the unsettling setting of Dormont, which is “a town in a spiralling split from the fabric of reality, warped by darkness and the deeds of its Citizens”.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Both F1 23 and Turnip Boy Robs a Bank are set to arrive in the service on January 18, with both offering high-octane action, but in quite different ways. The former is only hitting Console and PC, with its main draw being the chance to race an F1 car and see if you can stop Max Vestappen from winning all the time.

Meanwhile, the latter is bringing an indie adventure about a gang of vegetables committing bank robberies that has some roguelite elements to Cloud as well as Console and PC.

Then, there’s Palworld, which arrives on Cloud, Console and PC on its release date of January 19. As you might guess from the fact developer Pocket Pair sums it up by saying “you can peacefully live alongside mysterious creatures known as Pals or risk your life to drive off a ruthless poaching syndicate”, it’s a bit like Pokemon. It also looks to have some fun commentary on capitalism in the way it handles letting you put your pals to work in factories.

Persona 3 Reload is also set to arrive on Game Pass in the same fashion as soon as it releases on February 2, giving JRPG lovers something to look forward to as 2024 really gets going. It’s a reimagining of - surprise, surprise - 2006’s Persona 3, that’ll see you “walk the delicate line between life and death and unravel the mysteries of the Dark Hour”.

Between those two, you’ll get Go Mecha Ball and Brotato on January 25 and January 30 respectively, while indie RPG Anuchard arrives on February 6.

Oh and in truly tragic news, the incredible Hitman: World of Assassination is leaving Game Pass on January 31, so you’ve only got a limited time left to get your fill of eliminating targets as Agent 47.

If you missed checking out the batch of titles that hit Game Pass just as 2024 kicked off, you can find our rundown of them here.