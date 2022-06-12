Forza Motorsport returns with an Xbox Series X/S and PC reboot

A new Forza Motorsport reboot has been shown off during the Xbox and Bethesda 2022 showcase, with stunning new graphics and a super detail-oriented experience for petrolheads and car nuts out there.

We were able to see an in-game race with no cuts in 4k, with some fairly jaw dropping visuals on display alongside the sounds of screeching tires and chugging engines that fans of the series love so much.

Check out the new trailer for Forza Motorsport here!

According to the short game presentation during the show, the game has a physics engine that is 48x improved on previous games, which will come in handy with the game's car damage system which generates details as small as scratches on the body, dirt build-up, and paint blemishes.

In addition, there's a dynamic time of day system in place, which does more than just change up the fancy new lighting engine. It goes as far as to change the temperature of the track, which affects weather as well as how cars perform on the road. This, alongside tire and fuel management, and an in-depth car building system, goes a long way to appeal to those hyper-fixated on every last detail.

The game is set to come Spring 2023 to Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Cloud services, so we've still got some time to wait before you can get behind the wheel. However, you will be able to play it day one of release on Game Pass!