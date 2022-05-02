Forza Motorsport leaked images suggest it's also coming to Xbox One

It looks like the next Forza Motorsport might be coming to the Xbox One after leaked images of a build of the game have appeared online.

Announced back in 2020, the next Forza game was revealed, presumed to be a sort of reboot of the Motorsport series. Barely anything of the game has been shown off so far, but a leak on the r/gamingleaksandrumours subreddit shows some leaked screenshots that have been dubbed authentic by the moderating team.

"Tired of people saying it's next-gen only, here's some pics of the Xbox One build from around last July," wrote the user that shared the screenshots to the subreddit. The screenshots themselves don't reveal anything too fancy or surprising. One just shows a few cars in a large garage, and the other is just of three people standing on a racetrack.

Developer Turn 10 held a playtest last year so that it could get some direct feedback on the next Forza Motorsport directly from players. So it could be that the user who shared the leaked images did so from that particular playtest.

The next Motorsport game was described as a "reimagining" of the series back when it was announced, and that it would natively run at 4K and 60fps, as well as make use of ray tracing. All of which adds up to a game that's quite difficult to run, especially on a last-gen console.

It could be that an Xbox One version of the game doesn't quite meet these specs, to help better run on the console. If an Xbox One version does exist, it might also be because of how generally difficult it is to get a new-gen console due to supply chain issues.

We still don't know when we can expect the next Motorsport game to come out, which is especially odd considering the previous entry in the series is no longer available to purchase digitally.