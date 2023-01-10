If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
NEW YEAR, NEW SHOW

Xbox Showcase reported for later this month, featuring Redfall, Forza, and more

The showcase is currently expected to air in late January.

Kelsey Raynor avatar
News by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

Rumours of yet another Xbox Showcase have been ruminating for a little while now, and finally, Windows Central has reported that it has some concrete information on the show.

Managing editor, Jez Corden, has reported that the showcase could be titled Xbox Developer_Direct, and will allegedly air on January 25 at 8PM GMT / 9PM CET / 12PM PT / 3PM ET.

Xbox Series S isn’t holding next-gen back, reality is.

Corden reports hearing about an Xbox Showcase back in December but has “since been able to lock the information down with a variety of sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans.”

The show, with its reportedly shiny new title, is said to be part of a “new initiative” from Microsoft and Xbox, in which the companies attempt to share information on their games more, outside of huge events such as E3, The Game Awards, and more.

Additionally, the show is said to be hosted by both Xbox and Bethesda, and will look at games such as Redfall, Forza Motorsport, and Minecraft Legends. There will also be content from ZeniMax Online Studios, assuming the information from Windows Central is true.

Given this information, it does appear as though Starfield may not have a slot at Xbox’s Developer_Direct later this month. So, much like Windows Central, I can only imagine Starfield will be privy to a show of its own in due time.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get her to shut up about horror games since. When she's not scoping out new ways to scare herself silly or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, she can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby, or being very average at FPS games.

Become a VG247 supporter and get your first month for £1!

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a VG247 subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

See more information
Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch