If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Bleeding Cool

Redfall's first gameplay trailer bites into the good stuff

After a reveal in 2021, Arkane has finally shown off its next title with some gameplay.
Oisin Kuhnke avatar
News by Oisin Kuhnke Contributor
Published on

Arkane has given us a first taste of the co-op gameplay in Redfall, with a new trailer that debuted during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase.

Redfall is the next title from Deathloop and Dishonored developer Arkane, but so far we've only had an admittedly stylish cinematic trailer to go off of. So thankfully a new trailer has finally shown off a bit of Redfall to satiate our cravings for it.

You can watch the Redfall trailer yourself above!

The trailer kicks off with some standard first-person shooter gameplay, with one of the characters, Layla, taking on a number of blood suckers on their own before her friend Jacob shows up.

We also got a good luck at the world, showing off the town of Redfall that has been overrun by vampires, some of which have supposedly sold out to survive this particular apocalyptic event.

Redfall bloody wall
Some of the dark and bloody environments in Redfall

Characters have different abilities, such as being able to turn invisible or send out a friendly robot.

The 2023 release window was reiterated, as well as the fact it will be available day one on Game Pass.

Alongside Starfield, Redfall saw a delay into next year, neither of which we've seen particularly much of since they were announced. So a delay for both isn't surprising in the slightest.

It's also Arkane's newest attempt at online gameplay, after Deathloop experimented with its take on multiplayer. Deathloop was a touch more on the competitive, so it will be interesting to see the immersive sim developer take on co-operative gameplay.

Tagged With

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch