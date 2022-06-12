Redfall's first gameplay trailer bites into the good stuff

Arkane has given us a first taste of the co-op gameplay in Redfall, with a new trailer that debuted during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase.

Redfall is the next title from Deathloop and Dishonored developer Arkane, but so far we've only had an admittedly stylish cinematic trailer to go off of. So thankfully a new trailer has finally shown off a bit of Redfall to satiate our cravings for it.

You can watch the Redfall trailer yourself above!

The trailer kicks off with some standard first-person shooter gameplay, with one of the characters, Layla, taking on a number of blood suckers on their own before her friend Jacob shows up.

We also got a good luck at the world, showing off the town of Redfall that has been overrun by vampires, some of which have supposedly sold out to survive this particular apocalyptic event.

Some of the dark and bloody environments in Redfall

Characters have different abilities, such as being able to turn invisible or send out a friendly robot.

The 2023 release window was reiterated, as well as the fact it will be available day one on Game Pass.

Alongside Starfield, Redfall saw a delay into next year, neither of which we've seen particularly much of since they were announced. So a delay for both isn't surprising in the slightest.

It's also Arkane's newest attempt at online gameplay, after Deathloop experimented with its take on multiplayer. Deathloop was a touch more on the competitive, so it will be interesting to see the immersive sim developer take on co-operative gameplay.