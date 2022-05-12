Starfield and Redfall delayed into 2023

A quiet end to 2022 just got even quieter: Bethesda has announced that it will be delaying both Starfield and Redfall into 2023.

In a statement released via Twitter, the publisher noted that both Bethesda Game Studios (working on Starfield) and Arkane Austin (working on Redfall) require more time on their respective projects to make them the "best, most polished" titles they can be.

Watch on YouTube The delay gives us more time to pore over all the Starfield trailers.

The upside? It sounds like we're about to have a blowout showcase that'll introduce us to both titles' gameplay. "We can't wait to share our first deep dive into the gameplay for both Redfall and Starfield soon" says Bethesda. Expect that at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, which will take place on June 12.

This news makes the holiday 2022 slate of games even more quiet than it already was; aside from the annual CoD – which will be a follow-up to 2019's Modern Warfare – there are precious few triple-A titles announced for the usually-busy release window.

Redfall certainly looks unique.

If you've already forgotten about Redfall (and who can blame you, we've only seen it once), it's billed as an open-world co-op FPS, that sees you trapped with a handful of survivors and facing off against diabolical vampire enemies threatening to bleed the eponymous town dry. You can choose your hero from a diverse roster, grouping up with others to create the perfect team of vampire slayers. It will launch exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC – and it was supposed to launch this summer.

Starfield, meanwhile, needs no introduction. The game sells itself as an entertaining space expedition to 'answer humanity’s greatest mystery' and marks Bethesda's first new IP in 25 years. To help kill the time and make the wait for the game more bearable, why not read 14 things we know so far about the Xbox-exclusive Bethesda RPG.