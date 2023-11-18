Redfall update 3 adds new sniper rifle, fixes performance issues, and more

Arkane has released a third update for Redfall, and it introduces a new weapon, increases Siphon’s resistance to fire, and more.

The new weapon is the Basilisk, an Unrivaled Sniper Rifle that charges the first bullet in a full magazine with UV power that can petrify Vampires. It does not affect enemies recently Petrified or immune to Petrification.

Redfall Official Launch Trailer

It can drop from anywhere that Unrivaled items are eligible, with a higher chance to drop from Bellwether-themed containers in the open world and vampire nests.

Some changes were also made to the AI and NPCs, human enemies are now able to climb awnings, co-op players no longer lose their crouching ability when exiting a nest, and bound civilians no longer show as cultists when pinged.

The team refined search areas for several missions, added more respawn points to minimize cases where players are blocked from respawning after death, improved NPC patrol paths, improved visibility of player locations on the Map, added input curve visuals for Input Response settings, speech-to-text messages now appear in front of the blur of dialog menus in the Main Menu, and more.

You can look over the entire list of fixes through here.