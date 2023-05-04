Xbox boss expresses "disappointment" with response to Redfall, pledges to continue work on the game

Microsoft's head of gaming, Phil Spencer, has weighed in on the critical and player response to Redfall.

Speaking with Kinda Funny Games, Spencer lamented disappointing the Xbox community, stating Xbox Games Studios will "revisit" its process.

"There's nothing that's more difficult for me than disappointing the Xbox community," said Spencer. "To watch the community lose confidence and be disappointed, I'm disappointed. I'm upset with myself. We'll revisit our process."

Spencer went on to say the team at Arkane Austin plans to continue working on the game and that despite the less than stellar critical response, he will not stop developers from being willing to take risks in the future.

"The critical response was not what we wanted, but one thing I'm not going do is push against creative aspiration. We're going to continue to work on the game.

"We've shown a commitment to games like Sea of Thieves, and Grounded, to continue to go and build games. But I also know these games are $70, and I take full responsibility for launching a game that needs to be great."

In the podcast, Spencer also mentions the "punch in the chin" he received over launching Redfall with only Quality Mode on Xbox consoles, capping the game at 30FPS instead of the promised 60FPS. Currently, the game on Xbox Series X is capped at 4K with 30FPS, while Xbox Series S users are capped at 1440p with 30FPS.

That said, Bethesda promised 60FPS Performance Mode will be added via a future game update.