REDFALLING FPS

Redfall on Xbox will be capped at 30FPS on launch, with 60FPS coming later

On top of the always-online requirement, Redfall is under fire right now.

It has been revealed that first-person vampire shooter, Redfall, will launch with Quality Mode only on Xbox consoles. This means that those jumping into the Bethesda-published title via Xbox will have their game capped at 30FPS.

Catch the official story trailer for Redfall here.

Ultimately, this isn’t good news for Redfall, which launches on May 2 of this year. Announced via a tweet to the Redfall Twitter account, those diving in on Xbox Series X will be capped at 4K with 30FPS, while Xbox Series S users are capped at 1440p with 30FPS.

Bethesda also shared that, “60FPS Performance Mode will be added via game update at a later date,” with no additional details as to when Xbox players can expect to play Redfall with 60FPS.

This is far from the only outcry of dismay that Redfall has recently received. Just a few weeks ago, it was revealed by a Redfall FAQ that all players — even those playing solo — are required to be online at all times to play. That said, game director Harvey Smith did state in an interview with Eurogamer that the team is currently working to make offline single-player a possibility.

When it comes to progression, whoever is hosting your multiplayer game will be able to progress with their story. Meanwhile, any players who have joined the host will not progress. You'll need to consistently do the story together, or you've twice the grind cut out for you. The tweet below sources an article from Polygon.

If you’re a big fan of performance, purchasing Redfall on PC appears to be your best bet, unless you don’t mind playing at 30FPS.

For more on Redfall, check out what makes Redfall different to other Arkane Games.

Redfall launches on May 2, 2023 for PC and Xbox Series X/S.

