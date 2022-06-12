Overwatch 2 launches into early access in October - reveals Junker Queen

Overwatch 2 will launch into early access on October 4, 2022.

The new game was shown off during today's Xbox and Bethesda Game Showcase, with a lengthy trailer unveiling the release date, as well as a new character called Junker Queen.

Overwatch 2 will be free to play at launch too, with the PvP mode starting out in early access.

In the new trailer, which you can watch below, new character designs were highlighted. There was even PvP gameplay, showing some of the new movesets for characters like Tracer. At the end, a new character was revealed. They're a new tank called Junker Queen. We saw a bit on how this character will play via a short cinematic section. They have a giant electrified axe, and look capable of delivering seriously strong strikes.

Watch the new Overwatch 2 trailer here!

Fans have been waiting for an Overwatch 2 release date announcement for a while now. Thankfully, we now know there isn't all that long to wait. The game ran a short beta trial earlier this year. Here's what we thought of it.

We won't have to wait too long for more info on Overwatch 2, with Blizzard announcing a reveal livestream for June 16. You'll be able to tune in at 6pm BST/10am PT.

👀 https://t.co/lDzhS3hMKq pic.twitter.com/u9RYJZl0hu — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 12, 2022

Overwatch 2 will launch on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch. There will be cross-progression and crossplay as well. New maps and heroes await!