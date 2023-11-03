BlizzCon 2023 Day 2 - WoW, Diablo 4, Overwatch 2 sessions, and more

BlizzCon 2023 kicked off yesterday and you can watch Day 2 right here.

It all starts with a deep dive into World of Warcraft, followed by a session on Overwatch 2, the Diablo 4 campfire chat, and then community night.

BlizzCon 2023 Day 2: Deep Dives, What's Next sessions, and more.

The last day of BlizzCon 2023 concludes with a performance from South Korean girl group Le Sserafim. The group released their first English-language single Perfect Night in late-October in collaboration with Blizzard. The single was used to promote Overwatch 2, and an in-gme event themed on the group is currently running until November 20. The event features new skins and a limited time capture the flag mode, and cosmetics themed after the group.

Here's the schedule - all times listed in PDT:

12PM – World of Warcraft: Deep Dive

1:30PM – Overwatch 2: What’s Next

2:30PM – Diablo IV Campfire Chat

4:45PM – Community Night

6:15PM – Le Sserafim Appearance

BlizzCon 2023 kicked off yesterday with an Opening Ceremony full of announcements. We heard about the first expansion coming to Diablo 4 in 2024, it was announced Cataclysm is coming to World of Warcraft Classic, three expansions called The Worldsoul Saga was revaled for World of Warcraft, a new hero called Mauga was announced for Overwatch 2, and Blizzard delcared Showdown in the Badlands as the next expansion for Hearthstone.