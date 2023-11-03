Hearthstone reveals Showdown in the Badlands expansion, catch-up packs, and Battleground Duos!

Hearthstone has just got its next expansion revealed at Blizzcon. Titled 'Showdown in the Badlands', it's a wild west themed set, in which players can mess around with a variety of new cards based on the beloved World of Warcraft zone. You can watch the trailer for yourself below!

Tumbleweeds roll by and high noon looms 🏜️



Grab your horse and your hat, it's nearly time for a Showdown in the Badlands—launching November 14th! pic.twitter.com/ErfITzDPYp — Hearthstone (@PlayHearthstone) November 3, 2023

As established in that cool trailer, which covers the origin story of Reno Jackson and Elise Starseeker as they venture throughout the zone and mess around with a variety of new cards. Singleton Decks are coming back, which should pluck a nostalgic note for those who were around when the pair first were added to the game. In addition, Blizzard is adding "catch-up packs" to the game, which allows new or returning players to return to the game.

These catch-up packs come with "up to fifty cards" included - all from the last two years of in-game updates. All players will get one upon logging into the game, and those who have bought various packages over the years will get more to reward them for prior loyalty. These will be sold in bundles too, so those who want to splash a bit more cash can stock up on cards. There's no word on how much these are sold for quite yet.

Hearthstone is also getting Battlegrounds Duos! This lets you "fight with your friends" by trading cards, team combat, and a shared health pool. It's all about helping each other out as you strive for wins in Hearthstone's newest game mode. Those at Blizzcon can try it out themselves right now, but everyone else will have to wait until later next year.

The Showdown in the Badlands update is set to launch on November 14. Let us know below if you're be planning on jumping back into the game with this update, or if Hearthstone still needs more to win you over.

