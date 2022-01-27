Hearthstone Battlegrounds Buddy List - Every heroes' buddy and what they do

Hearthstone Battlegrounds - the auto battler mini-game nestled inside the popular Warcraft card game - has gotten a sizable new feature that is sure to shake up the meta. Buddies are unique companions, with each hero having their own dedicated helped to turn the tides and play into their strengths.

This Buddy list will take you through how exactly this new feature works, how it affects the hearthstone Battlegrounds experience, and each and every buddy in the game!

Hearthstone Battlegrounds - How do Buddies work?

Now in Hearthstone Battlegrounds, every hero has their own buddy card that is given to you every game as you fill up the buddy bar. This buddy bar is filled through your units attacking, so it's important to fill up your board if you want to get your buddy out ASAP.

Once you hit 50% progress, you’re given a single copy of your buddy which allows you to get the ball rolling. Continue to fill the bar with your hero power and you’ll be provided two additional copies, which in practice gives you a golden copy of the buddy with improved stats and abilities.

Hearthstone Battlegrounds - How do Buddies affect the game?

In one short sentence - quite a lot! On one hand, they make it easier to achieve the combos and synergies your hero is built for. The pathway to growing a powerful board of units is clearer now, and it cuts off some of the chaff you’d usually have on the board for a unit that actually synergises with the cards you want.

It also helps plenty with eliminating those games where you don’t get the cards you want early on. Some could argue that this takes away a bit of the skill required in the early game, and that’s certainly worth considering, but for the average player of a lower skill this will lessen your frustration.

Hearthstone Battlegrounds Buddy List - What buddies are in the game right now?

Since every hero has their own buddy, that means there are 75 different unique buddies in the game right now! If you’re curious about which each one does, you can find each hero, their corresponding buddy, and what that buddy does listed below in alphabetical order: