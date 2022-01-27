Hearthstone Battlegrounds Buddy List - Every heroes' buddy and what they do

Hearthstone Battlegrounds Buddy List - Every heroes' buddy and what they doCurious about the new buddy system added to Hearthstone Battlegrounds? This guide will take you through what each and every one does.
Hearthstone Battlegrounds - the auto battler mini-game nestled inside the popular Warcraft card game - has gotten a sizable new feature that is sure to shake up the meta. Buddies are unique companions, with each hero having their own dedicated helped to turn the tides and play into their strengths.
This Buddy list will take you through how exactly this new feature works, how it affects the hearthstone Battlegrounds experience, and each and every buddy in the game!
Hearthstone Battlegrounds - How do Buddies work?
Now in Hearthstone Battlegrounds, every hero has their own buddy card that is given to you every game as you fill up the buddy bar. This buddy bar is filled through your units attacking, so it's important to fill up your board if you want to get your buddy out ASAP.
Once you hit 50% progress, you’re given a single copy of your buddy which allows you to get the ball rolling. Continue to fill the bar with your hero power and you’ll be provided two additional copies, which in practice gives you a golden copy of the buddy with improved stats and abilities.
Hearthstone Battlegrounds - How do Buddies affect the game?
In one short sentence - quite a lot! On one hand, they make it easier to achieve the combos and synergies your hero is built for. The pathway to growing a powerful board of units is clearer now, and it cuts off some of the chaff you’d usually have on the board for a unit that actually synergises with the cards you want.
It also helps plenty with eliminating those games where you don’t get the cards you want early on. Some could argue that this takes away a bit of the skill required in the early game, and that’s certainly worth considering, but for the average player of a lower skill this will lessen your frustration.
Hearthstone Battlegrounds Buddy List - What buddies are in the game right now?
Since every hero has their own buddy, that means there are 75 different unique buddies in the game right now! If you’re curious about which each one does, you can find each hero, their corresponding buddy, and what that buddy does listed below in alphabetical order:
- A. F. Kay - Snack Vendor. At the end of your turn, give your Tavern Tier 3 minions +1/+1. (upgrades to +2/+2 when golden)
- Al'Akir - Spirit of Air. Deathrattle: Give a random friendly minion Windfury, Divine Shield, and Taunt. (upgrades to two random friendly minions when golden)
- Alexstrasza - Vaelastrasz. Battlecry: Add a random Dragon of your Tavern Tier to your hand. (upgrades to two dragons when golden)
- Aranna Starseeker - Sklibb, Demon Hunter. After you play a minion, your next Refresh costs (0). (upgrades to “next two refreshes” when golden)
- Arch-Villain Rafaam - Loyal Henchman. After you kill a second minion each combat, get a plain copy of it. (upgrades to two copies when golden)
- Bru'kan - Spirit Raptor. After you call upon a new Element, this remembers it. Deathrattle: Call upon those Elements. (upgrades to “call upon those elements twice” when golden)
- Captain Eudora - Dagwik Stickytoe. At the end of your turn, give a random friendly Golden minion +5/+5. (upgrades to +10/+10 when golden)
- Captain Hooktusk - Raging Contender. 'Trash for Treasure' offers 3 options instead of 2. (upgrades to 4 options when golden)
- Cariel Roame - Captain Fairmount. At the end of your turn, give three random friendly minions +1/+1. (upgrades to +2/+2 when golden)
- Chenvaala - Snow Elemental. Bob always offers an extra Frozen Elemental whenever the Tavern is Refreshed. (upgrades to offers two extra frozen elementals when golden)
- Cookie the Cook - Sous Chef. You can use your Hero Power an extra time each turn. (upgrades to 2 extra times when golden)
- C'Thun - Tentacle of C'Thun. After a different friendly minion gains stats, gain +1/+1 until your next turn. (upgrades to +2/+2 when golden)
- Dancin' Deryl - Asher the Haberdasher. After you sell a minion, gain +1/+1. (upgrades to +2/+2 when golden)
- Death Speaker Blackthorn - Death's Head Sage. After you gain a Blood Gem, gain an extra one. (upgrades to “gain two extra” when golden)
- Deathwing - Lady Sinestra. Your minions have +3 Attack. (upgrades to +6 when golden)
- Dinotamer Brann - Brann's Epic Egg. Taunt. Deathrattle: Summon a random Battlecry minion and add a copy of it to your hand. (upgrades to two copies when golden)
- Drek'Thar - Frostwolf Lieutenant. Avenge (2): Give your minions +1 Attack permanently. (upgrades to +2 attack when golden)
- Edwin VanCleef - SI:7 Scout. After you buy a minion, gain +1/+1. (upgrades to +2/+2 when golden)
- Elise Starseeker - Jr. Navigator. At the start of your turn, get a 'Recruitment Map' and reduce the Cost of your maps by (1). (upgrades to “reduce cost of maps by 2” when golden)
- Forest Warden Omu - Evergreen Botani. At the end of your turn, add a random minion of your Tavern Tier to your hand. (upgrades to two minions when golden)
- Fungalmancer Flurgl - Sparkfin Soothsayer. Battlecry: Transform minions in Bob's Tavern into Murlocs of the same Tavern Tier. (upgrades to “a higher tavern tier” when golden)
- Galakrond - Apostle of Galakrond. Battlecry: Replace minions in Bob's Tavern with ones of a higher Tavern Tier. (upgrades to replacing minions twice when golden)
- Galewing - Flight Trainer. At the end of your turn, progress your flightpath by 1 turn. (upgrades to “2 turns” when golden)
- George the Fallen - Karl the Lost. After you use your Hero Power, give your Divine Shield minions +2 Attack. (upgrades to +4 when golden)
- Greybough - Wandering Treant. Whenever you summon a Taunt minion, give it +2/+2. (upgrades to +4/+4 when golden)
- Guff Runetotem - Baby Kodo. Battlecry: Refresh Bob's Tavern with a minion of each Tavern Tier.
- Illidan Stormrage - Eclipsion Illidari. 'Wingmen' also gives "Immune while Attacking" for one attack only. (upgrades to two attacks when golden)
- Infinite Toki - Clockwork Assistant. Battlecry: Discover a minion from a higher Tavern Tier. (upgrades to two minions when golden)
- Jandice Barov - Jandice's Apprentice. After you swap minions, give them stats equal to your Tavern Tier. (upgrades to “give them stats equal to your Tavern Tier twice” when golden)
- Kael'thas Sunstrider - Crimson Hand Centurion. After 'Verdant Spheres' triggers, give your hand and board +1/+1. (upgrades to +2/+2 when golden)
- King Mukla - Crazy Monkey. After you feed a minion a Banana, give it +1/+1. (upgrades to +2/+2 when golden)
- Kurtrus Ashfallen - Living Nightmare. After you buy a minion, minions in Bob's Tavern have +1/+1 this turn. (upgrades to +2/+2 when golden)
- Lich Baz'hial - Unearthed Underling. Whenever your hero would take damage, this minion gains +2/+2 instead. (upgrades to +4/+4 when golden)
- Lord Barov - Barov's Apprentice. After you play a Gold Coin, gain 1 Gold this turn only. (upgrades to 2 gold when golden)
- Lord Jaraxxus - Kil'rek. Taunt Deathrattle: Add a random Demon to your hand. (upgrades to two demons when golden)
- Maiev Shadowsong - Shadow Warden. Battlecry: Your next Hero Power makes the target Golden and awaken 1 turn faster. (upgrades to “next two hero powers” when golden)
- Malygos - Nexus Lord. 'Arcane Alteration' replaces with a minion one Tavern Tier higher. (upgrades to two tavern tiers when golden)
- Master Nguyen - Lei Flamepaw. 'Power of the Storm' offers 3 options instead of 2. (upgrades to 4 options when golden)
- Millhouse Manastorm - Magnus Manastorm. After you buy a minion, add one of the same Tavern Tier to Bob's Tavern. (upgrades to two copies when golden)
- Millificent Manastorm - Elementium Squirrel Bomb. Deathrattle: Deal 4 damage to an enemy minion. Repeat for each of your Mechs that died this combat. (upgrades to 8 damage when golden)
- Mr. Bigglesworth - Lil' K.T. At the start of your turn, get a plain minion from your lowest Health opponent's warband. (upgrades to two plain minions when golden)
- Mutanus the Devourer - Nightmare Ectoplasm. When you 'Devour' this, spit its stats onto 2 extra minions. (upgrades to “4 extra minions” when golden)
- Nozdormu - Chromie. Minions in Bob's Tavern have +1/+1 for each time it was Refreshed this turn. (upgrades to +2/+2 when golden)
- N'Zoth - Baby N'Zoth. Battlecry: Make a friendly Deathrattle minion Golden. (upgrades to “make all friendly deathrattle minions” when golden)
- Overlord Saurfang - Dranosh Saurfang. 'For the Horde!' also grants Health. (upgrades to “grants health twice” when golden)
- Patches the Pirate - Tuskarr Raider. Battlecry: Give a minion +1/+1 for each Pirate you played this game. (upgrades to +2/+2 when golden)
- Patchwerk - Weebomination. Battlecry: Give a minion +1 Health for each Health your hero is missing. (upgrades to +2 when golden)
- Pyramad - Titanic Guardian. Whenever a different friendly minion gains Health, this gains it too. (upgrades to “gains twice that amount” when golden)
- Queen Wagtoggle - Elder Taggawag. Whenever you play a minion of a type you don't control, trigger your Hero Power. (Triggers hero power twice when golden)
- Ragnaros the Firelord - Lucifron. Your end of turn effects trigger twice. (upgrades to three times when golden)
- Rakanishu - Lantern Tender. At the end of your turn, give a random friendly minion stats equal to your Tavern Tier. (upgrades to “give stats equal to your Tavern Tier twice” when golden)
- Reno Jackson - Sr. Tomb Diver. Deathrattle: Make your right-most minion Golden. (upgrades to two rightmost minions when golden)
- Scabbs Cutterbutter - Warden Thelwater. At the start of your turn, add your next opponent's Buddy to your hand. (upgrades to “add 2 of your next opponent’s buddy” when golden)
- Shudderwock - Muckslinger. After you play a minion, add a random Battlecry minion to Bob's Tavern. (upgrades to two minions when golden)
- Silas Darkmoon - Burth. After you buy a minion with a Darkmoon Ticket, gain 1 Gold this turn only. (upgrades to 2 gold when golden)
- Sindragosa - Thawed Champion. At the end of your turn, add a random Frozen minion from Bob's Tavern to your hand. (upgrades to two random minions when golden)
- Sir Finley Mrrgglton - Maxwell, Mighty Steed. Battlecry: Add the Buddy of your Hero Power to your hand. (upgrades to two buddies when golden)
- Skycap'n Kragg - Sharkbait. Battlecry: Refresh your Hero Power.
- Sneed - Piloted Whirl-O-Tron. Battlecry: Copy a friendly minion's Deathrattles. (upgrades to “copy a friendly minion’s Deathrattles twice” when golden)
- Tamsin Roame - Monstrosity. After a friendly minion dies, gain its Attack. (upgrades to “gain its attack twice” when golden)
- Tavish Stormpike - Crabby. After your Hero Power fires, give adjacent minions stats equal to the damage dealt. (upgrades to “twice the damage dealt” when golden)
- Tess Greymane - Hunter of Old. At the start of your turn, add your last opponent's Buddy to your hand. (upgrades to two copies of your opponents buddy when golden)
- The Curator - Mishmash. Whenever your Amalgam gains stats, this gains them too. (upgrades to “gains those stats too” when golden)
- The Great Akazamzarak - Street Magician. Deathrattle: Put a random Secret into the battlefield. (upgrades to 2 secrets when golden)
- The Lich King - Arfus. Reborn. Your other Reborn minions summon an extra copy after dying. (upgrades to two extra copies when golden)
- The Rat King - Pigeon Lord. Your Refreshes cost (0) while Bob's Tavern doesn't have the minion type of your Hero Power.
- Tickatus - Ticket Collector. Battlecry: Discover a Darkmoon Prize from the most recent Prize turn. (upgrades to two Darkmoon Prizes when golden)
- Trade Prince Gallywix - Bilgewater Mogul. Battlecry: Give a minion +1/+1 for each Gold spent this turn. (upgrades to +2/+2 when golden)
- Vanndar Stormpike - Stormpike Lieutenant. Avenge (2): Give your minions +1 Health permanently. (upgrades to +2 health when golden)
- Vol'jin - Master Gadrin. At the end of your turn, adjacent minions copy this minion's Attack.
- Xyrella - Baby Elekk. After you play a minion with Attack equal to its Health, gain +2/+2. (upgrades to +4/+4 when golden)
- Yogg-Saron, Hope's End - Acolyte of Yogg-Saron. Battlecry: Spin the Wheel of Yogg-Saron. (upgrades to spin the wheel twice when golden)
- Ysera - Valithria Dreamwalker. Dragons in Bob's Tavern have +3/+3. (upgrades to +6/+6 when golden)
- Y'Shaarj - Baby Y'Shaarj. Whenever you summon a minion of your current Tavern Tier, give it +4/+4. (upgrades to +8/+8 when golden)
- Zephrys, the Great - Phyresz. Battlecry: Discover a plain copy of a minion that you have exactly one of. (upgrades to “discover a plain copy of a minion that you have exactly one of twice” when golden)