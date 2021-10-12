Hearthstone Mercenaries List: All abilities and characters

Hearthstone Mercenaries is a new minion-focused gamemode where you create parties of powerful characters to collect procedurally-generated bounties in PvE and battle other players’ mercenary gangs in PvP.

While the titular mercenaries are made up of familiar faces from World of Warcraft and Hearthstone lore, Mercenaries is a brand-new game mode that uses minions in a completely different way to Constructed, Arena, and Battlegrounds, incorporating abilities that permanently improve as you level up and other novel battle mechanics.

The Hearthstone Mercenaries game mode has its own packs, and you’ll manage your collection and PvE tasks from the Mercenaries Village, where your rag-tag crew plan their heists.

As well as the mercenaries themselves, you can also level up and upgrade your village, unlocking things like Heroic difficulty, leaderboards, and cosmetic themes.

When you actually jump into a game though, one thing becomes clear: you don’t get much information about opposing mercenaries.

It can be tough to remember the strengths and abilities of every single minion, especially in a new mode, so we’ve compiled a list of everything in Hearthstone Mercenaries for you to refer back to while you play.

Or if you’re as much of a collector as a battler, it also functions as a checklist for which mercenaries you still need to add to your team, or which to look out for in packs or craft with dust next.

How do battles work in Hearthstone Mercenaries?

In Hearthstone Mercenaries, your party is made up of 6 minions, and 3 fight at any one time with the other 3 on the bench.

When a minion is defeated or uses an ability to retreat, one of your benched minions joins the battle in place of their comrade.

But the basic thing that you always need to remember is the combat color triangle.

Each mercenary has a color: Red, Green, or Blue. Each color deals double damage to another color, but receives double damage from a color too.

Red deals double damage to Green. Green deals double damage to Blue. Blue deals double damage to Red.

To balance the combat triangle, you need to build your team with a mix of Red, Blue and Green mercenaries, and use them strategically against your opponents to maximise their type advantages.

How do abilities work in Hearthstone Mercenaries?

There are two things to consider with each character's abilities in Hearthstone Mercenaries: their tier and their speed.

As you use your mercenaries in battle, they gain XP and eventually level up. As their level raises, the stat increases they get are permanent. You can also give permanent bonuses to their abilties by raising their tier in your collection.

This means an enemy mercenary's ability can be more powerful than you're expecting, so bear it in mind.

As for speed, the lower the number, the faster the ability. Slow abilities tend to be stronger, but they're no use if your party has already been wiped before they can use it!

Hearthstone Mercenaries List

First we’ll go over the introductory set of 8 mercenaries you get for completing the Hearthstone Mercenaries prologue. These are sure to be some of the most common foes you face in the early days of PvP, and you’ll need to check back often.

Next, there are three Mercenaries characters available as part of pre-purchase bundles: Diablo, Sylvanas Windrunner, and The Lich King. Boujie battlers will have sprung the extra cash for these legendary villains without crafting them.

Finally, we’ll run through the remaining list of mercenaries you can pull from Hearthstone Mercenaries packs.

With all minions, we’ll list all the level up tiers of their abilities once they're confirmed in-game.

Hearthstone Mercenaries Introductory Set

Hearthstone Mercenaries Introductory Set Mercenary Name Mercenary Role Mercenary Rarity Mercenary Attack Mercenary Health Mercenary Ability 1 Mercenary Ability 2 Mercenary Ability 3 Rokara Green Rare 2 11 Tribal Warfare - Speed 7: Attack an enemy. If your party has another Orc, gain +1 Attack first. Offensive Rally - Speed 2: Whenever a friendly character Attacks this turn, give it +1/+2. Surprise Attack - Speed 6: Attack an enemy. If this acts first, gain Immune while Attacking this turn. Blademaster Samuro Green Rare 2 12 Double Strike - Speed 4: Attack an enemy. If it was damaged this turn, gain +1 attack and Attack it again. Mirror Image - Speed 9: Choose an enemy. Summon a copy of this Merc that Attacks it and dies at the end of the turn. Whirling Blade - Speed 5: Deal 2 damage to all enemies. Gain Immune this turn. Tyrande Whisperwind Green Epic 1 9 Elune's Grace - Speed 6: Your party's next Arcane ability casts twice and is permanently 1 Speed faster. Arcane Shot - Speed 7: Deal 4 damage to an enemy. Arcane Salvo - Speed 5: Deal 2 damage to two random enemies. Xyrella Blue Rare 1 7 Blinding Luminance - Speed 3: Deal 2 damage to an enemy and give it -2 Attack this turn. Flash Heal - Speed 4: Restore 5 Health. Atonement - Speed 9: Deal 9 damage. +1 damage each time your party restores 20 Health. Millhouse Manastorm Blue Rare 1 8 Arcane Explosion - Speed 4: Deal 2 damage to all enemies. Arcane Bolt - Speed 6: Deal 4 damage Greater Arcane Missiles - Speed 9: Shoot three missiles at random enemies that deal 5 damage each. Cariel Roame Red Rare 3 10 Seal of Light - Speed 4: Choose a character. Give it +2 Attack and Restore 5 Health. Crusader's Blow - Speed 6: Attack an enemy. Deathblow: Restore 10 Health to this Merc. Taunt - Speed 1: Restore 4 Health to this Merc and gain Taunt for 1 turn. Cornelius Roame Red Rare 3 13 Blessing of Sacrifice - Speed 6: Restore 2 Health to another friendly Merc. Whenever it takes damage this turn, this Merc takes it instead. Martial Mastery - Speed 8: Attack an enemy. If it's a fighter, gain +2 Health first. Hold the Front - Speed 4: Gain Taunt for 2 turns. Restore 4 Health to adjacent characters. Grommash Hellscream Red Legendary 3 15 Blood Fervor - Speed 8: Attack an enemy. Deathblow: Gain +5 Attack. Battlefury - Speed 9: Gain +2 Attack. Attack an enemy and one of its neighbors. Staggering Slam - Speed 4: Deal 2 damage to an enemy. Its next ability is 2 Speed slower.

Hearthstone Mercenaries Pre-purchase Bundle Set

Hearthstone Mercenaries Pre-Purchase Bundle Set Mercenary Name Mercenary Role Mercenary Rarity Mercenary Attack Mercenary Health Mercenary Ability 1 Mercenary Ability 2 Mercenary Ability 3 Diablo Green Diamond Legendary 4 12 Apocalypse - Speed 6: Deal 2 damage to an enemy. It takes Critical Damage from all Roles this turn. Fire Stomp - Speed 6: Deal 2 damage to all enemies. Repeat for each enemy that hasn't acted yet. Doom Charge - Speed 6: Attack an enemy. Their next ability is 1 Speed slower. Sylvanas Windrunner Green Diamond Legendary 3 10 For the Queen - Speed 8: Choose an enemy. An adjacent enemy Attacks it. Reclaimed Souls - Speed 10: Gain +1 Attack for each friendly character that died this game. Banshee Bolt - Speed 8: Deal damage equal to your Attack The Lich King Red Diamond Legendary 3 13 Frostbite - Speed 9: Attack an enemy. The ability they used this turn is permanently 1 Speed slower. Death Coil - Speed 7: Deal 6 damage to an enemy, or restore 10 Health to a friendly character. Frostshield - Speed 5: Gain Taunt this turn. After an enemy Attacks this Merc, Freeze them until the end of next turn.

Hearthstone Mercenaries Pack Set 1 - Blues

Hearthstone Mercenaries Pack Blues Mercenary Name Mercenary Role Mercenary Rarity Mercenary Attack Mercenary Health Mercenary Ability 1 Mercenary Ability 2 Mercenary Ability 3 Anduin Wrynn Blue Legendary 3 13 Penance - Speed 4: Deal 4 damage to an enemy. Restore 4 Health to a random friendly Human character. Holy Nova - Speed 5: Deal 2 damage to all enemies. Restore 4 Health to your characters. Holy Word: Salvation - Speed 3: Your Human characters take 2 less damage this turn. Antonidas Blue Legendary 3 13 Fireball - Speed 4: Deal 4 damage. Flamestrike - Speed 7: Deal 4 damage to all enemies. Fireball Storm -Speed 7: Cast Fireball at a random enemy. Repeat for each fire ability you've cast this turn. Gul'dan Blue Legendary 1 10 Fel Bolt - Speed 10: Deal 4 damage. Rain of Destruction - Speed 8: Deal 4 damage to a random enemy. Repeat for each Fel ability you've cast this turn. Siphon Life - Speed 7: Deal 4 damage. Restore that much Health to all friendly Orc and Demon characters. Jaina Proudmoore Blue Legendary 1 10 Icicle - Speed 7: Deal 4 damage to a character. If it's Frozen, deal 8 damage instead. Ice Floes - Speed 6: Deal 4 damage. Gain +1 Frost Damage. Water Elemental - Speed 5: Summon a 3/6 Water Elemental with Taunt. Whenever it damages a character, Freeze them. Uther Blue Legendary 3 13 Blessing of Protection - Speed 3: Restore 2 Health to a friendly character and give them Taunt this turn. Hammer of Justice - Speed 5: Deal 4 damage to a character. Its next ability is 1 Speed slower. Avenging Wrath - Speed 8: Deal 4 damage to a random enemy. Repeating for each Holy ability you've cast this turn. Baron Geddon Blue Epic 3 13 Heating Up - Speed 7: Deal 2 damage. Your fire abilities are 1 Speed faster next turn. Inferno - Speed 6: Deal 2 damage to all enemies. Fire Combo: Deal another 2 damage. Living Bomb - Speed 5: Choose an enemy. If it takes damage this turn, deal 4 damage to it and its neighbors. Brightwing Blue Epic 1 10 Faerie Breath - Speed 3: Deal 2 damage. Give a random friendly Merc on your bench +1/+1. Pixie Dust - Speed 4: Restore 4 Health to all your characters. Phase Shift - Speed 4: Restore 7 Health to this Merc and swap it with the highest Health Merc on your bench. Natalie Seline Blue Epic 1 12 Shadow Beam - Speed 4: Deal 3 damage. If you have Anathema, deal 5 damage instead. Light Beam - Speed 2: Restore 5 Health. If you have Benediction restore 10 Health instead. Anathema - Speed 6: Deal 4 damage to all enemies. (Transform into Benediction). Prophet Velen Blue Epic 1 8 Holy Blast - Speed 7: Deal 4 damage. Restore 2 Health to your characters. Splitting Light - Speed 6: Deal 3 damage to an enemy. Holy Combo: Also damages its neighbors. Velen's Blessing - Speed 6: Gain +1 Holy Damage. Your next Holy ability casts twice. Vol'jin Blue Epic 1 8 Shadow Shock - Speed 6: Deal 4 damage to an enemy. Its next ability is 1 Speed slower. Shadow Surge - Speed 5: Deal 2 damage to all enemies. Shadow Combo: Deal 6 damage instead. Curse of Weakness - Speed 3: Give all enemies +2 Shadow Weakness this turn. Deal 2 damage to them. Blink Fox Blue Rare 3 13 Arcane Fling - Speed 5: Deal 3 damage. Arcane Combo: Deal 6 damage instead. Mana Blink - Speed 10: Refresh your characters' abilities. Their next ability is 1 Speed faster. Mind Thief - Speed N/A: This is always a copy of a random enemy ability and is 1 Speed faster. (Swaps when cast) Bru'kan Blue Rare 1 8 Lightning Bolt - Speed 6: Deal 2 damage. Gain +1 Nature Damage. Muddy Footing - Speed 4: Deal 2 damage to a character. Its next ability is 2 Speed slower. Chain Lightning - Speed 6: Deal 4 damage to an enemy. Repeat this on 1 addition adjacent enemy. Guff Runetotem Blue Rare 2 12 Runic Slam - Speed 7: Attack an enemy. Deathblow: Give all Mercs on your battlefield and bench +1/+4. Living Brambles - Speed 5: Deal 2 damage. Nature Combo: Repeat this. Ironbark - Speed 3: Gain Taunt this turn. After you cast a Nature ability this turn, gain +2/+4. Morgl the Oracle Blue Rare 1 12 Murloc Missile - Speed 4: Deal 2 damage. Give your Murlocs +1 Health. Fishy Barrage - Speed 7: Deal 4 damage to a random enemy. Repeat for each of your other Murlocs. Healing Wave - Speed 5: Restore 3 Health. If the target hasn't acted yet, restore 6 instead. Tamsin Roame Blue Rare 1 8 Shadow Bolt - Speed 5: Deal 3 damage. Void Consumer - Speed 4: Taunt. After you cast a Shadow ability, gain +1/+1. Veil of Shadows - Speed 6: Gain +1 Shadow Damage. Enemies can't heal this turn. Varden Dawngrasp Blue Rare 1 10 Flurry - Speed 5: Deal 2 damage to a random enemy Merc. They are 1 Speed slower next turn. Cold Snap - Speed 6: Deal 2 damage to all enemies. Deathblow: Freeze all enemies. Ice Lance - Speed 5: Freeze a character this turn. If it was already Frozen, deal 10 damage instead.

Hearthstone Mercenaries Pack Set 1 - Reds

Hearthstone Mercenaries Pack Reds Mercenary Name Mercenary Role Mercenary Rarity Mercenary Attack Mercenary Health Mercenary Ability 1 Mercenary Ability 2 Mercenary Ability 3 Alexstrasza Red Legendary 1 8 Dragon Breath - Speed 6: Deal 4 damage to an enemy, or restore 10 Health to a friendly character. Flame Buffet - Speed 5: Deal 5 damage to an enemy. If you control another Dragon, also damage its neighbors. Dragonqueen's Gambit - Speed 9: Deal damage to an enemy equal to their Attack. Garrosh Hellscream Red Legendary 2 13 Mak'Gora - Speed 9: Attack an enemy, it Attacks this Merc back. Horde Strength - Speed 2: Gain Taunt for 1 turn. Gain +2 Health for each enemy character. Battle Shout - Speed 3: Give your Orcs +4 Attack this turn. Attack a random enemy. Lord Jaraxxus Red Legendary 4 13 Legion Burst - Speed 8: Deal 4 damage. Deathblow: Cast Fist of Jaraxxus. Fist of Jaraxxus - Speed 6: Deal 4 damage to a random enemy. Repeat for each of your other Demons. Fel Infernal - Speed 5: Summon a 4/4 Fel Infernal that gives +Fel Damage. Malfurion Stormrage Red Legendary 1 10 Cenarion Surge - Speed 4: Deal 4 damage. Your character's Nature abilities are 1 Speed faster next turn. Entangling Roots - Speed 5: Deal 6 damage to an enemy and Root it. Archdruid's Call - Speed 8: Choose One: Deal 4 damage to all enemies; or Restore 8 Health to your characters. Ragnaros Red Legendary 3 10 Magma Blast - Speed 5: Deal 4 damage. Fire Combo: Deal 8 damage instead. Die, Insects - Speed 10: Deal 6 damage to a random enemy. Deathblow: Repeat this. Meteor - Speed 8: Deal 9 damage to a character and 4 damage to adjacent ones. Thrall Red Legendary 3 10 For the Horde - Speed 5: Give your Orcs +1 Attack. Attack an enemy. Lightning Storm - Speed 6: Deal 2 damage to all enemies. Warchief's Command - Speed 8: Deal 4 damage to an enemy. Your left-most character Attacks it. Cairne Bloodhoof Red Epic 4 8 Ancestral Uppercut - Speed 6: Attack an enemy. Restore 2 Health for each enemy that hasn't acted yet. Endurance Aura - Speed 3: Gain Taunt for 1 turn. Your characters are 1 Speed faster this turn. Earth Stomp - Speed 5: Deal 2 damage to all enemies. They are 1 Speed slower next turn. Gruul Red Epic 3 13 Crazed Flurry - Speed 7: Attack an enemy. If this Merc took damage this turn, gain +2 Attack first. Dragonslayer Shot - Speed 4: Deal 2 damage. If it's a Dragon, deal 9 damage instead. Dragonmaw Poacher - Speed 3: Summon a 6/6 Dragonmaw Poacher with Battlecry: If your opponent controls a Dragon, gain +6/+6 and Rush. King Mukla Red Epic 3 13 Banana Frenzy - Speed 7: Give 1 Banana randomly to your characters and Attack an enemy. Dinner Time - Speed 4: Eat 1 Bananas and gain Taunt this turn. Primal Power - Speed 3: Give a friendly Beast +5 Attack and Immune while Attacking this turn. Mannoroth Red Epic 2 12 Terror Charge - Speed 5: Attack an enemy. Give your Demons +2 Health. Fel Lash - Speed 4: Deal 4 damage to an enemy. It can't heal this turn. Howl of Terror - Speed 2: Reduce the Attack of all enemies by 3 this turn. Varian Wrynn Red Epic 3 13 Splitting Strike - Speed 6: Attack an enemy. Deathblow: Give your Humans +4 Attack. Heroic Leap - Speed 4: Deal 4 damage to an enemy. Your other Humans are permanently 1 Speed faster. Retaliation - Speed 6: After an enemy Attacks this turn, Attack it. Kurtrus Ashfallen Red Rare 1 12 Demon Slayer - Speed 5: Attack an enemy. If it's a Demon, gain +2 Attack first. Aimless Assault - Speed 9: Attack a random enemy. If it's the left or right-most enemy, gain Immune this turn. Eye Beam - Speed 6: Deal 4 damage. Restore that much Health to this Merc.

Hearthstone Mercenaries Pack Set 1 - Greens