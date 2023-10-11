BlizzCon Collection draws criticism for its high price and locking Overwatch 2 skins behind an extra paywall

BlizzCon 2023 takes place in November, and ahead of the event, the studio is offering folks two paid bundles featuring in-game goodies to celebrate; however, many players of Blizzard games are unhappy with the purchase prices.

Both offerings feature a pet and toy for World of Warcraft, two mount trophies and the Lapisvein Mount for Diablo 4, a weapon charm, credits, and a name card for Overwatch 2, three card packs for Hearthstone, and the Murloc portrait and skin for Warcraft Rumble. In addition, you get a 10% discount off one item in the Blizzard Gear Store. Those who opt for the higher-tier bundle will receive extra in-game items.

Overwatch 2 | Season 7: Rise of Darkness | Official Trailer

The problem some players have with the bundles is not so much the contents but what you get for the price, which many find expensive; however, others feel the offerings are inadequate for the price.

Dropping $29.99 for the Epic Pack will net you the following:

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight: new Ysergle pet and the Chilling Celebration Banner toy

Diablo 4: the ferocious Lapisvein Mount, the Cobalt Ensign Mount Trophy, and the Demon-Mother Countenance Mount Trophy

Overwatch 2: 1,000 credits, a Murky weapon charm, and a mystery name card

Hearthstone: a BlizzCon 2023 cardback, 5 Standard packs, and 5 Golden Standard packs

Warcraft Rumble: the Murloc Kobold portrait and skin

If you opt for the $49.99 Legendary Pack, you will receive the following items:

Everything included in the Epic Pack

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight: the Bound Blizzard flying mount

Diablo 4: the fearsome Midnight Harness Mount Armor and a Premium Battle Pass redeemable for any season

Overwatch 2: the Drowned Warrior Sigma Epic skin as well as a Season 7 Premium Battle Pass

Hearthstone: a mystery Signature Legendary card

Warcraft Rumble: the Murloc Tower skin

Overwatch 2 players have an even bigger bone to pick with Blizzard. The reason OW2 players are incensed is because the Season 7 Premium Battle Pass comes with the $49.99 Legendary Pack, yet if they want the Lilith Moira and Inarius Pharah Legendary Skins, they also have to purchase the game's Ultimate Battle Pass Bundle for $39.99 which also includes the Premium Pass.

This means that if Overwatch 2 players want the content included with the BlizzCon Collection's Legendary Pack in addition to the Moira and Pharah skins, they will essentially have to purchase the Battle Pass twice - and there isn't a discount offer for players who purchase both.

It remains to be seen whether Blizzard will rectify the issue as it has yet to comment on the pricing schemes.

Those attending BlizzCon 2023 in person will receive the Legendary Pack as part of their admission ticket.

BlizzCon 2023 runs November 3-4.