Over 500 World of Warcraft devs at Blizzard have unionised, and they don't mind having lost the world's most worker-friendly race to Bethesda staff
It doesn't matter if you're the tortoise or the hare when it comes to securing protection for developers.
Over 500 World of Warcraft developers at Blizzard have come together to form a union, narrowly missing out on pipping the Bethesda staff who did the same late last week to the post, but it's ok, there was never anything other than a a bit of "friendly" competition between the two.
This Blizzard union is called the WoW Gamemaker's Guild, or WoWGG, and has been formed in partnership with the Communications Workers of America, or CWA. The difference between this union and ones we've seen in the past is that's its a wall-to-wall union, meaning members stretch across multiple departments within the company, rather than a single portion of the company.
He added that, while, there was a bit of fun competion going on between the Blizzard and Bethesda staff over their efforts to unionise, the WoW folks are more than fine having taken second place, saying: "In a friendly way, we were seeing who was going to squeak in there first. Never happier to be outrun. Huge congratulations to them."
Microsoft has given a statement to Variety about the unionisation: "We continue to support our employees’ right to choose how they are represented in the workplace, and we will engage in good faith negotiations with the CWA as we work towards a collective bargaining agreement."
The next step for the union will be contract negotiations with the company, which will decide which protections will be offered to employees.