If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
TIE A YELLOW RIBBON

BlizzCon 2023 returns to a live event in November

It's been four long years, do you still want it?

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
Article by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Blizzard has announced BlizzCon will be returning to the Anaheim Convention Center on November 3-4.

It's been around four years since the last live show, but, it's coming back and you can book rooms now for it.

"Our players are at the heart of what makes BlizzCon great–a place where games are the common ground for connection and friendship," said the studio.

"Whether you’re coming to hang out with friends you only ever get to see online, celebrating epic moments in the games we love, exploring what’s on offer in the convention center halls, or eager to learn what’s next for our universes, BlizzCon is being created for you. It’s the community that has always made this event so special, and we can’t wait to see you all again."

More details on the show will be shared nexct month, including ticketing information, cosplay, and other competition details.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Blizzard, Blizzard Entertainment, BlizzCon and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch