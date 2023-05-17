BlizzCon 2023 returns to a live event in November

Blizzard has announced BlizzCon will be returning to the Anaheim Convention Center on November 3-4.

It's been around four years since the last live show, but, it's coming back and you can book rooms now for it.

"Our players are at the heart of what makes BlizzCon great–a place where games are the common ground for connection and friendship," said the studio.

"Whether you’re coming to hang out with friends you only ever get to see online, celebrating epic moments in the games we love, exploring what’s on offer in the convention center halls, or eager to learn what’s next for our universes, BlizzCon is being created for you. It’s the community that has always made this event so special, and we can’t wait to see you all again."

More details on the show will be shared nexct month, including ticketing information, cosplay, and other competition details.