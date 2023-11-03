World of Warcraft's The Worldsoul Saga encompasses three expansions starting with The War Within

At BlizzCon 2023, Blizzard announced The Worldsoul Saga, a three-part story arc coming to World of Warcraft, starting with the first expansion The War Within, followed by the second expansion Midnight, and the third, The Last Titan.

The three expansions were announced by World of Warcraft's executive producer Holly Longdale and executive creative director of the Warcraft universe, Chris Metzen, who recently returned to Blizzard after a seven-year absence.

WoW: The War Within Announce Cinematic

The expansions are designed as standalone narratives that feed into an overall story arc.

Coming in 2024 is the first part, The War Within. It finds Anduin and Thrall drawn together by a vision emanating from within the heart of the world and a world-sized sword stabbed into the earth.

The War Within begins with an ancient civilization rising to power deep beneath the surface of the planet, as the Alliance and Horde are bombarded with visions: some are of the Light, while others see a darker fate.

Starting with the new level cap of 80, you will explore the new continent of Khaz Algar, off the western shores of Kalimdor. Here, the Isle of Dorn will act as a hub for both the Horde and Alliance, and you will also explore what dwells beneath the surface in the lava-fuelled forge of The Ringing Deeps, the lush Hallowfall, and the pinnacle of Nerubian society, Azj-Kahet.

The War Within Features Overview | World of Warcraft

You can choose to play as the new playable Allied race: the Earthen. You will meet and unlock this Titan-forged race who have made Khaz Algar their home, with a unique civilization and culture.

It also comes with Hero Talents, a new level of class specialization customization. Hero Talents are modeled after well-known archetypes from the Warcraft universe, including Dark Ranger, Farseer, and more.

New bite-size adventures called Delves will be included, and are seamlessly integrated into the world, which scale to support 1-5 players and offer meaningful progression.

A quality-of-life feature for players with multiple characters will also be included. Called Warbands, it allows banks, reputations, transmogs, and more to be shared across all player characters.

The War Within Epic Edition | World of Warcraft

You can pre-purchase The War Within: Base Edition today, and it will run you $49.99. It comes with access to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, a level 70 character boost, allowing players to jump immediately into the upcoming content update for Dragonflight, Guardians of the Dream, and 500 Trader’s Tender.

There's also The War Within: Heroic Edition for $69.99. It comes with all included with the Base Edition, the Algarian Stormrider mount and access to special dynamic-flying racecourses, an upgradable Stormrider’s Attire transmog set, and an additional 250 Trader’s Tender, for a total of 750.

The War Within: Epic Edition will run you $89.99 and features all Base and Heroic Edition features, beta access to The War Within, a minimum of three days of playtime before the expansion’s launch, Squally the Storm Hatchling pet, Sandbox Storm Gryphon toy, an additional 250 Trader’s Tender, for a total of 1,000, and a 30-day subscription time.