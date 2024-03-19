World of Warcraft goes buccaneer across the Arathi Highlands with limited-time battle royale event Plunderstorm

World of Warcraft’s latest content update for Dragonflight has gone live, and it takes you to the Arathi Highlands for a limited-time, pirate-themed, battle royale-inspired event called Plunderstorm.

With the release of the 10.2.6 content update, you can jump into the Plunderstorm event and enjoy being a pirate for the next several weeks in glorious 60-player PvPvE. Your goal is to scour the map and try and be the last pirate standing while finding abilities, upgrades, and loot to survive.

Plunderstorm Launch Trailer | World of Warcraft (UK) Pirates, magic, & mayhem: Dive into Plunderstorm, WoW’s new limited-time event.

You can discover lootable spells, abilities, and upgrades as you find treasure chests and defeat enemies. Upon picking up, spells and abilities are automatically added to your Action Bar, with two slots dedicated to offensive skills and two for utilities such as leaps, speed boosts, and crowd-control.

Your spells and abilities can be upgraded by discovering higher-quality versions from treasure chests or finding the same ability elsewhere and stacking it to Rank 3. There are various treasure chests with different rarities that harbor all types of abilities that are stashed around the map.

The Plunderstorm event also features cosmetics, pets, titles, and mounts to be earned as you progress through the reward track, including a majestic Plunderlord parrot mount, Bubbles the crab pet, swashbuckling cosmetics, and more.

Here’s information on the event:

Battle (or hide from) opponents and scour the map to find abilities to level up during the match

As is tradition for battle royale experiences, the last one standing on a shrinking map will be declared the winner, but everyone who participates will make progress on reward tracks.

Abilities are stackable up to rank 3 (epic); additionally, you can discover epic-level abilities in high-value rare NPC encounters and treasure chests.

The user interface and abilities are unique to this experience

The Plunderstorm event is open to all WoW players. Whether through applied game time or an active subscription, any active WoW player can play, including WoW Classic players.

Non-Dragonflight players need to download and install the modern game client; however, purchasing the latest expansion is not necessary because Plunderstorm will be accessed from a specific toggle on the character select screen.

Solo and Duo modes will be available; players can add a friend from their Battle.net friends listing on the Plunderstorm character screen.

Battle.net Account-wide Progress

Players will make their way through Keg Leg Crew's renowned track up to level 40, and progress is available on any account that falls under a single Battle.net account.

Rewards for both Modern and WoW Classic Players

Both groups of players will be able to earn a new parrot mount and pet as part of the event.

Additional transmog rewards will be earnable for modern WoW players.

Season 4 PTR begins this week.

Blizzard said that content update 10.2.6 is running differently than previous updates, meaning that Season 4 updates will hit the public test realm this week and launch in a few weeks.

You can check out the patch notes for the latest update here.

