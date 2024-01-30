Heroes rise again: Diablo, Warcraft, and Warcraft 2 arrive on Battle.net

Blizzard has made three of its classic games available on Battle.net: Diablo, Warcraft: Orcs and Humans, and Warcraft 2: Tides of Darkness.

Diablo was released in 1997 and made a big splash with PC players. The action RPG went on to spawn three additional main entries, the latest of which is Diablo 4.

It features 16 levels of old-school dungeon delving and allows you to slay your way from the Tristram cathedral to Hell itself. Each playthrough features a randomly generated dungeon layout, and you can choose between three iconic classes to play: Warrior, Rogue, and Sorcerer.

You can play with up to three other players as well.

The very first game in Blizzard’s Warcraft franchise, Warcraft: Orcs and Humans was released in 1994. The real-time strategy title finds you battling as either the Horde or Humans through two dozen missions across two separate campaigns.

Custom games allow you to select from 21 bonus maps and play against a computer-controlled opponent, and you also can jump into two-player versus mode.

There’s also 1995’s Warcraft 2: Tides of Darkness which comes with its expansion, Beyond the Dark Portal, and the Warcraft 2 map editor. The sequel to Warcraft added greater tactical depth and added flying and seafaring units. It features larger maps and more diverse armies.

This release includes 28 missions across two campaigns, and with the contents of the Beyond the Dark Portal expansion, you’ll gain access to additional maps. You can also fight against up to seven computer-controlled opponents or other players across an even bigger selection of online multiplayer battlefields.

Diablo will run you $9.99, Warcraft costs $5.99, and Warcraft 2 will set you back $9.99.