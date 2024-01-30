If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
JOIN THE FRAY

Heroes rise again: Diablo, Warcraft, and Warcraft 2 arrive on Battle.net

Journey through Sanctuary and Azeroth.

Warcraft 2
Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Blizzard has made three of its classic games available on Battle.net: Diablo, Warcraft: Orcs and Humans, and Warcraft 2: Tides of Darkness.

Diablo was released in 1997 and made a big splash with PC players. The action RPG went on to spawn three additional main entries, the latest of which is Diablo 4.

It features 16 levels of old-school dungeon delving and allows you to slay your way from the Tristram cathedral to Hell itself. Each playthrough features a randomly generated dungeon layout, and you can choose between three iconic classes to play: Warrior, Rogue, and Sorcerer.

You can play with up to three other players as well.

The very first game in Blizzard’s Warcraft franchise, Warcraft: Orcs and Humans was released in 1994. The real-time strategy title finds you battling as either the Horde or Humans through two dozen missions across two separate campaigns.

Custom games allow you to select from 21 bonus maps and play against a computer-controlled opponent, and you also can jump into two-player versus mode.

There’s also 1995’s Warcraft 2: Tides of Darkness which comes with its expansion, Beyond the Dark Portal, and the Warcraft 2 map editor. The sequel to Warcraft added greater tactical depth and added flying and seafaring units. It features larger maps and more diverse armies.

This release includes 28 missions across two campaigns, and with the contents of the Beyond the Dark Portal expansion, you’ll gain access to additional maps. You can also fight against up to seven computer-controlled opponents or other players across an even bigger selection of online multiplayer battlefields.

Diablo will run you $9.99, Warcraft costs $5.99, and Warcraft 2 will set you back $9.99.

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

In this article

Diablo

PC

Warcraft

Video Game

See 3 more

Warcraft II: Beyond the Dark Portal

PC

Warcraft II: Tides of Darkness

PC

Warcraft: Orcs & Humans

PC

Related topics
Action Adventure Blizzard Entertainment Blockbuster Cyberlore Studios Electronic Arts PC RPG Strategy Strategy: Real-Time Strategy
About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor, with 22 years experience (with 15 of them at VG247). With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments