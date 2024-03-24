Overwatch 2 fails to justify its existence as Blizzard reportedly plans to scrap PvE altogether

Overwatch 2 is starting to feel a touch pointless, as a new report is claiming that the game is abandoning PvE altogether.

The big selling point of Overwatch 2 was initially the game's PvE Hero Mode, but barely a year later that was completely scrapped. There were still some PvE elements through the game's story missions, except there hasn't been all that much of them. And now, according to a report from Bloomberg, PvE content is being scrapped entirely in favour of PvP. Bloomberg's report claims that last year's paid pack of three PvE story missions sold poorly, a major reason as to why the PvE elements are being scrapped.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Apparently the layoffs that took place across Microsoft earlier this year resulted in a majority of the Overwatch 2 PvE team being laid off, and Bloomberg says that the team has been informed that Blizzard has no intention to finish off any PvE content in development, instead focusing on the game's competitive element. How that might affect the rest of the PvE team isn't particularly clear at this point in time. Currently, though, the most concerning thing for Overwatch 2 devs is the lack of bonuses.

Earlier this month the Overwatch 2 team was informed they would receive 0% of their bonus targets, a rare thing to happen at Blizzard that comes as a result of a policy change made last year. It used to be the case that bonuses were shared based on how well the entirety of Blizzard was doing, but the change made it based on the performance of individual franchises - in contrast, both the Diablo and World of Warcraft teams received their bonuses. You won't be surprised to hear that these changes were led by former CEO Bobby Kotick.

This obviously leaves Overwatch 2 in a weird place where it's not really a sequel anymore, so it leaves the question of what's the point of it anymore? Earlier this week Blizzard announced that all heroes would be completely free from season 10 onwards, a change likely to placate fans ahead of this news that PvE is being scrapped entirely. Whether that will be enough, though, we'll just have to wait and see.