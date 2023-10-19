Overwatch 2 embraces the inevitable with a K-pop collaboration

It's finally happened: Overwatch 2 is getting a collaboration with K-pop group Le Sserafim, something that felt like it was always going to happen.

Ever since Riot Games created the League of Legends virtual K-pop group K/DA, it seemed like it was only a matter of time before Overwatch did something similar. It may have taken five years, and an entire sequel, but as the official Overwatch account announced, a collab with relatively new K-pop group Le Sserafim is on the way. The Sout Korean girl group only debuted in 2022, known for tracks like Antigragile and Unforgiven, and next week on October 26 the music video for its next song Perfect Night will debut in Overwatch 2 itself.

Le Sserafim has already released a teaser for the music video which you can see above, where they've donned some unique versions of DVA's headphones. According to a blog post from Blizzard, the collab will also feature a "Le Sserafim-inspired game mode and exclusive in-game items, including Legendary hero skins. Details will be revealed on Monday, October 30, with content going live in-game on November 1." So for now, you'll have to wait a little while longer to see just how the collaboration will take place.

The blog post also noted that Le Sserafim is also making an appearance at Blizzcon on November 4 for "a special performance," which will include the upcoming single Perfect Night.

Ever since the launch of Overwatch 2, the hero shooter has seen a couple of collaborations, the first being with One Punch Man, of all things, and more recently an in-hour collab with Diablo 4. Obviously this upcoming crossover with Le Sserafim is a bit of a change, but it certainly does give a clear sense of the kind of audience Blizzard might want to be bringing in.