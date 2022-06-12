If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Fight Back

Minecraft Legends is a new action strategy game that lets you fight for the fate of the Overworld

Launching 2023.
News by Jake Green Contributor
Minecraft Legends has been announced. It's an action/strategy game that tasks players with pushing back Piglins to save the Overworld.

The new game was revealed during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12. A trailer was shown, giving us an idea as to what kind of gameplay it offers. It's third-person, with elements of strategy games too.

You get to explore the new Overworld in a third-person perspective and will defend peaceful settlements and fight hordes of piglins to stop the spread of their Nether corruption. Allies can be brought into battle, with players able to direct them and give commands.

Check out the trailer for MineCraft Legends here!

Mojang has partnered with Blackbird Interactive (BBI), a Vancouver-based studio for the development of Minecraft Legends. Beyond that, we don't know all that much. We did get a release window of 2023, so hopefully we will hear more soon.

Minecraft Legends is just one of the many games announced at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. Redfall was given an extended gameplay trailer, while Overwatch 2 received a release date.

