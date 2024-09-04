The Minecraft movie's first trailer is here, immediately becomes a contender for most greenscreened film ever

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for Minecraft, and it doesn't look too bad, as long as you ignore when the real humans turn up.

More than a decade after it was first announced, and five years after it was originally supposed to be released, the first trailer for the Minecraft movie is here, and for the most part is looking pretty good! As nightmarish as the realistic textured pig, llama, and Piglins are, they've been quite well translated into a real-life style, so props to the CGI team on that one. The big problem comes from all the actual humans, who just so clearly look greenscreened in, but not in a smooth, unnoticeable way, more in a Spy Kids, oh there's not as much budget as you'd hope for here kind of way.

It's not out until April 4, 2025, so there's always the chance that it could be made to look a bit more natural, but right now I'd rather look at the realistic Minecraft pig. The trailer's description also offers a bit more insight into the plot, explaining: "Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn’t just help you craft, it’s essential to one’s survival! Four misfits—Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Jason Momoa), Henry (Sebastian Eugene Hansen), Natalie (Emma Myers) and Dawn (Danielle Brooks)—find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Jack Black). Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative…the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world."

On directorial duties is Jared Hess, probably best known for directing Napoleon Dynamite and Nacho Libre, the latter of which also starred Minecraft Steve's Jack Black. Rounding off the cast is the widely beloved Jennifer Coolidge, alongside Kate McKinnon and Jemaine Clement, though their roles aren't known just yet.

You'll be able to check out A Minecraft Movie (which does appear to be the official title) April 4, 2025.