Starting May 15, Minecraft players can claim 500 Minecoins to spend on the Minecraft Market place, for free.

It's all part of Minecraft's 15th Anniversary celebration, and Mojang has something in the works for it as the studio has said to "watch out for upcoming announcements."

Speaking of Minecoins, in case you missed the news back in March, Microsoft and Mojang announced a new subscription service geared towards players who download items from the Minecraft Marketplace.

For $3.99 per month or your regional equivalent, the Marketplace Pass provides access to over 150 content packs from the Minecraft Marketplace.

Items are refreshed monthly, and this is the place where you will find creator-made content such as worlds, mash-ups, skins packs, texture packs, and more. Some content is story-driven, others combat-focused, some speed you up a bit, some feature puzzles, and others are scenery-oriented.

Available for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, you’ll get a new set of Character Creator items to wear and even limited-edition pieces each month. The pass comes with a 30-day trial for new members, and the subscription kicks in at the regular membership rate unless canceled. If you already have a Realms Plus subscription, you don’t need to subscribe to the Marketplace Pass because you already have the same access to content.

Enjoy your free 500 Minecoins.