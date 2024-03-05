Break out the peaches, Jack Black will be singing in the Minecraft movie

Jack Black is seemingly going to be two for two when it comes to singing in video game movies, as the Kung-Fu Panda actor will apparently put his vocal talents on display in the Minecraft movie.

While Black is obviously known for his musical proclivities in the form of his band Tenacious D, for the most part in his films he doesn't really sing all that much. He did, of course, sing in last year's Super Mario Bros. Movie, performing the incredible Peaches as the film's big bad Bowser. And now, as reported by Variety, it seems that he'll be singing for a video game movie again, as the actor confirmed that he will do so in the upcoming Minecraft movie. Black didn't have much to say about how said signing will take shape, though he did share that he'll be doing so alongside his co-star Danielle Brooks.

"I love Danielle Brooks. I've been a fan of hers ever since I first saw her on 'Orange Is the New Black' and she’s just been killing it in her career," Black said of the actress. "And the fact that we’re working together on 'Minecraft' is mind blowing. And we’ve been having a ball in New Zealand, and I’m so proud of her going to the Oscars…I always tell her, 'You're the class of the cast' and she’s crushing it and can’t wait for you to see the movie."

The Minecraft movie started filming in January of this year, in New Zealand as noted by Black, and has quite the cast attached to it. Alongside Black and Brooks, there's some big names like Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Jennifer Coolidge, Kate McKinnon, and Jemaine Clement. It's been in development for many years now, but it will finally release April 4, 2025, a little over a year away.