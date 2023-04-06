Minecraft movie will release in 2025, starring Jason Momoa

The Minecraft movie is real. It is actually happening, and while we don’t know much about it and never really have, we have a new release date (via Deadline).

Catch the trailer for all-new Minecraft spin off, Minecraft Legends, here.

Firstly, the Minecraft movie is now expected to release on April 4, 2025, which is quite the while away. We also know that it’ll be directed by Jared Hess, the mind behind films such as Napoleon Dynamite and Nacho Libre. Last, but not least, we learnt last year that Jason Momoa has been recruited to star in the film.

The Minecraft movie was first announced in 2014, with Shawn Levy as director, and has been through plenty of changes since. During 2016, with a new director - Rob McElhenny - on board, fans were told to expect the movie on May 24, 2019. Then, Rob McElhenny was replaced as director by Peter Sollett in 2018, and the film's release date was pushed back once again to 2022.

Now, we have Jared Hess as director, and a 2025 release date. Whether that’ll stick is anyone’s guess, at this rate, but here’s to hoping the live-action Minecraft movie comes to fruition soon.

The description of the film, according to its IMDb page, is, "The malevolent Ender Dragon sets out on a path of destruction, prompting a young girl and her group of unlikely adventurers to set out to save the Overworld."

Minecraft is one of the best survival games of all time, being a staple among many gamers for some comforting crafting and block-bashing. To see it turned into a live-action film will be quite a feat, so it’s no wonder the film has been through its paces so far.

Video games being adapted into movies seems to be the in-thing right now, alongside the remaking of multiple cult classic games. Just yesterday, the Super Mario Bros. Movie released, and it was actually pretty decent.