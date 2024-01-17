The Minecraft movie adds the absolute icon that is Jennifer Coolidge to its cast

It looks like the Minecraft movie's cast is growing even more, with the latest addition being none other than Jennifer Coolidge.

If you're looking for a cast with a lot of range, it sounds like the Minecraft movie might be the one for you. Deadline reported earlier today that Coolidge, who just recently won another Primetime Emmy for her performance in The White Lotus, will be joining the cast of Warner Bros. and Legendary's Minecraft movie. There's no word on what her character might be like, though Minecraft isn't exactly known for its characters anyway, so it could be literally anything.

Coolidge joins the likes of Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Eugen Hansen, and Bowser himself, Jack Black, who might even be playing Minecraft Steve. It's a pretty stacked cast so far, but that's pretty much all we know about the film so far. Director Jared Hess recently spoke about his fears for the film, particularly in trying to avoid an "Ugly Sonic situation," where he also spoke about adapting a game that has minimal story. "Trying to adapt something that doesn't have a story - it's an open sandbox game... I like the challenge. There's got to be a fun, ridiculous movie here. And there is."

While it'll presumably just be called Minecraft, the technically untitled Minecraft movie was first announced way back in 2014, though things like casting has only really been locked in place over the past year or so. Last year we got the news that the film would be releasing sometime in 2025, and outside of the current cast list and release window, all we know is that it will be shooting in Aotearoa, New Zealand.

Coolidge has had a bit of a resurgence in popularity in recent years, in part because of her role in The White Lotus. Her appearance in the Minecraft movie won't technically be her first foray into video games, as she did appear in the video game adaptation of Robots, though whether that really counts or not is up for debate.