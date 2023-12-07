Hey, remember that Minecraft movie which has been in development for almost as long as the Uncharted flick that ended up being extremely mid? No? We don't blame you. Anyway, it nabbed Jason Momoa (really) as its lead last year, and more recently confirmed it'll open in 2025 if the plans aren't blown up by a stray creeper once again.

With the SAG-AFTRA strike now ended, the Hollywood machine is ramping up once more, and that means tons of casting news ahead of the winter holidays so productions can hit the ground running in early 2024. Minecraft is among those, and it appears that Warner Bros. is close to fully rounding out the main cast.

A week ago, we learned (via Deadline) that Peacemaker star Danielle Brooks and Eugene Hansen (Just Mercy) had joined the ensemble. Now, Deadline has learned about another major addition to the cast: Wednesday star Emma Myers, who many fans of the hit Netflix series know as Enid Sinclair. Does this mean we'll get some dance numbers with her and Jason Momoa? Hopefully.

Is the live-action adaptation (how will that even work?) finally coming for real to cinemas on April 4, 2025? Eh, we wouldn't be surprised if another problem cropped up after Christmas, as it's one of those projects that seems extremely cursed for no reason. Thankfully for Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures, Minecraft still is hugely popular, so they might be able to ride the wave of interest in video game adaptations that HBO's The Last of Us and The Super Mario Bros. Movie have undeniably kickstarted this year.

Unless there's another creative shake-up, the Minecraft movie will be directed by Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite) and has been written by Chris Bowman (Ascension), Hubbel Palmer (Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life), Peter Sollett (Your Honor), and Allison Schroeder (Heart of Stone).