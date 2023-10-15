Minecraft Live 2023: Minecraft Update 1.21 in 2024, new Legends content on the horizon

Minecraft Live 2023 has wrapped up, and the show provided information on upcoming content for the franchise alongside word of a 15th Anniversary Celebration in 2024 and a huge milestone.

What's this huge milestone? Minecraft has sold over 300 million copies since its full release in 2011.

"As we approach the 15th anniversary, Minecraft remains one of the best-selling games of all time, with over 300 million copies sold, a milestone no one could have dreamed of when we were all placing our first blocks," said Helen Chiang, CVP of the Minecraft franchise and head of Mojang Studios.

"Our incredible community has built Minecraft into what it is today and what it will become in the future. We can't wait to share new Minecraft content and experiences in the years ahead."

The over 300 million who play Minecraft will be pleased to know that content Update 1.21 is in the works and will arrive sometime in mid-2024.

Details on the update were provided by Mojang's Agnes Larsson and Jens Bergensten during Minecraft Live, with the duo revealing upcoming features such as underground procedurally generated structures, light-emitting blocks, a new hostile mob, and more.

One of the new features will be the Crafter, which brings automated crafting to the game, something of particular interest to Redstone engineers. The Crafter also includes a unique UI to help those new to Redstone understand the feature's mechanics. The UI introduces toggleable slots to the crafting grid, so if you click an empty slot with an empty hand, the slot becomes disabled. If you click a disabled slot, it becomes enabled to define your crafting recipe.

The Copper Bulb will be included with Update 1.21. This new light-emitting block is made from copper and, similar to other Copper blocks, can oxidize over time, be waxed, and scraped with an axe. The light level it emits depends on the oxidation stage, meaning the more oxidized it is, the dimmer it becomes.

Another feature is procedurally generated underground structures called Trial Chambers, generated using new copper block sets, Tuff block sets, and copper bulbs. It presents a unique challenge for you to overcome and comes with a new hostile mob.

A new type of spawner, called the Trial Spawner, will be included with the update. This new type of spawner is different than standard mob spawners, as it will not spawn additional mobs for an extended period after it has spawned a specified target count. The spawner also rewards players by ejecting its loot. Trial Spawners will dynamically adjust some of their parameters based on how many players are nearby.

The new hostile mob coming to the game is the Breeze, found in the Trial Chambers. A challenge when braving the chambers, the Breeze moves by jumping and shoots projectiles of wind energy that explode on impact, like how Blazes shoot fireballs. If it collides with you or an entity, it explodes immediately. These explosions cover a blast radius of a few cubic blocks, deal a small amount of damage, and knock back all entities in the area. They have a new particle indicating what's happening, differentiating it from a typical damage explosion.

Minecraft Legends | Image credit: Microsoft/Mojang

For Minecraft Legends players, the latest Lost Legends was announced, including Creeper Clash, coming just in time for Halloween on October 19. In December, you can look forward to Snow vs. Snout along with new features, frogs, a new piglin unit and structure, and new witch allies in the game who will throw potions.

And that's not all: coming to Minecraft Marketplace on November 7 is a new round of DLC titled Star Wars: Path of the Jedi. This adventure has you starting as a padawan on your journey to becoming a Jedi knight. You can expect lightsaber combat and the ability to use Force powers, come into contact with iconic Star Wars characters, and be able to explore various locations. You can also redeem a free creator item in the Minecraft dressing room.

Also, coming to Minecraft Education and Minecraft Marketplace in 2024 is the new Planet Earth 3 DLC, inspired by the BBC Earth series airing globally this Fall. The DLC aims to immerse players in the wonders of the natural world with the overarching message that everything in nature is connected; therefore, we need to take care of our planet so it can take care of us.

Minecraft Education - Planet Earth 3 DLC | Image credit: Microsoft/Mojang

Today's annoncements are just the tip of the iceberg, as there are additional updates and surprises to look forward to in 2024, according to Kayleen Walters, head of franchise development at Mojang Studios.

"As we mark our 15th year, we at Minecraft want to express our gratitude to our passionate Minecraft community. It is our community's creativity and dedication that has helped shape this world into something extraordinary," said Walters.

"As we kick off this milestone year, we eagerly look forward to honoring and celebrating your contributions, stories, and adventures. Thank you for 15 amazing years of crafting, building, and exploring together."