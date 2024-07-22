Hollow Knight: Silksong is taking so long to come out, it's already been remade in Minecraft

Everyone is still waiting for Hollow Knight: Silksong to release, so one YouTuber took it into their hands to get it made in Minecraft.

Yeah, yeah, I know, Silksong out yet and it's frustrating. We're all waiting on it! And it is taking a while, but you know what? I bet you haven't even beaten Shadow of the Erdtree yet, so let's put a pin in Silksong for the time being, shall we? Sorry, you're so desperate to play absolutely anything from Silksong that you think you'll burst into a giant plume of confetti if you don't? Fine, alright, calm down. You're in luck, actually, because as it turns out, you can now play Silksong's fabled 2019 E3 demo… in Minecraft. As spotted by TheGamer, YouTuber Primacon commissioned Minecraft map maker Clouser to recreate the 2019 Silksong E3 demo, which you can check out below.

Clouser has experience in putting Hollow Knight in Minecraft, as they actually remade the first three areas of the metroidvania in everyone's favourite game about blocks previously. On this occasion, Clouser has recreated the two areas available to play in the Silksong demo, Deep Docks and Moss Grotto, both of which have boss fights named Lace and Mossmother respectively. Rather than a simple menu letting you choose which area you want to explore, there's a little hub area where you can select which one you want to play.

Primacon and Clouser have added their own touches too, as you can play either as the Knight from the original game, or Hornet like you'll be able to in Silksong. On top of that, there's also multiplayer functionality, so you can play with some friends if you like. This fun little demo is actually already available too, as it was released yesterday, so you can already give it a go.

While Primacon did spend a lot of the video kind of riffing on Team Cherry for not having released Silksong yet, at the end of the video they did note how even though this project only took around a month, it gave them some perspective on how tough game development is, especially when you consider how big Silksong is going to be. Sounds like a good lesson a lot of people could learn!