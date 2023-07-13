The Last of Us makes Emmy history as first live-action game adaptation to earn major awards consideration

Nominees for the 75th annual Emmy Awards have been announced, and HBO's The Last of Us is one of the pack leaders with the most nominations, second only to HBO's satirical comedy-drama Succession.

If our count is correct, the video game-adaption is up for 25 awards. These range from Outstanding Production Design to Outstading Guest Actor/Actress in a Drama Series (4 and 3 nods, respectively), Hairstyling to Main Title Design, and the arts such as makeup, visiual effects, and music composition.

The Last of Us - HBO Max - Official Trailer

It is up for some of the bigger awards too such as Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Pedro Pascal), Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Bella Ramsey), Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series, and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series (Craig Mazin).

You can watch the Emmys to see hwo many gongs the show walks off with on Monday, September 18 at 5pm PT and 8pm ET on FOX.

The Last of Us debuted on HBO in January 2022 after being in the works for three years.The show was the second biggest debut ever for HBO behind House of the Dragon, and quickly became HBO Max's most streamed shows.

By the end of January 2022, the show had already been greenlit for a second season, and it is expected to air sometime toward the end of 2024 or early 2025.