You might see Jack Black fighting Minecraft's Ender Dragon on the big screen in 2025

The upcoming Minecraft movie from Warner Bros. Pictures, Vertigo Entertainment, Mojang, Microsoft and Legendary Entertainment (that’s a lot of company credits, I know) is slated to release in 2025, and as such, more new information about the film's cast and creators has slowly trickled out over the past few years.

The latest update on it comes from a report via Deadline, which has suggested that Jack Black is set to star in the film as Minecraft Steve.

Jack Black is no stranger to the silver screen, with his latest endeavor as the mighty Bowser in the Super Mario Bros. Movie being a stand-out performance. That said, we can’t forget his work in School of Rock, as Po in Kung Fu Panda, and so many other compelling performances.

Joining him on the cast list for Minecraft’s cinematic rendezvous so far are Aquaman’s Jason Momoa, Wednesday star Emma Myers, Sebastian Eugene Hansen, and Danielle Brooks. As for who’s behind the Minecraft movie, it has already been confirmed that Jared Hess, who you may know best from Napoleon Dynamite, is currently directing the film. Jared also happens to be the director of that one relatively mid Jack Black film, Nacho Libre, so let’s hope the Minecraft movie is a modicum better than that was.

According to Deadline:

Jack Black is playing "Steve" in the upcoming 'Minecraft' movie.https://t.co/UhHetelwX1 pic.twitter.com/xbZHFs7VHi — Knoebel (@Knoebelbroet) January 2, 2024

After the success of the Super Mario Bros. Movie, it's great news to already see Jack Black taking on roles that he’ll undoubtedly be able to breathe life into; he’s already set to be appearing in Kung Fu Panda 4 and the Borderlands movie later in 2024, so a Minecraft movie in 2025 starring him is the icing on the cake, in my eyes. That said, I don’t know how you breathe much life into a Minecraft character, but I certainly look forward to seeing how Jack Black and the rest of the cast manage to do it.

As of right now, we still have no information on the plot of the Minecraft movie, so who knows if we’ll be seeing Jack Black’s Steve getting blown up by creepers or succumbing to a phantom after days of no sleep. Rumours did surface that the plot of the film would follow a group of adventurers as they fight the Ender Dragon, and that plot would make perfect sense, right?

A ragtag group of adventurers delving into the Nether, dealing with Piglins galore…sounds like good fun to me, but only time will tell if this is actually the case.

The Minecraft movie is anticipated to release in 2025.