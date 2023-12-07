Jack Black ain't done yet with the 'Peaches' song from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and we're not complaining. Let him cook.

Putting Taylor Swift and other major artists aside for a moment, two of 2023's biggest, most replayed songs might be Ryan Gosling's 'I'm Just Ken' from Barbie and Jack Black's 'Peaches' from The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Pop culture and movie adaptations blew up this year in ways that were hard to predict, and Jack Black jamming as Bowser in order to convey the character's desperate longing Princess Peach's attention certainly wasn't on our bingo card. We're thankful for it though.

Now, the actor-comedian-musician has shown up on TikTok with yet another version of the famous song, which might be even catchier. It's something you'd actually want to play at a party, either to fire everyone up or cause several deaths from cringe. Watch the clip below and judge this take on 'Peaches' for yourself:

I'm more of a fan of the original song, honestly, but it's fun to see Jack Black so into his villainous role and the song he initially didn't want to do. Yes, really. He said: "This is not a musical — you can’t just pop this on me," when the idea for Bowser's song came up late into development of the animated movie. But it appears the short demo the creatives put together was charming enough to convince him.

Now, he's super glad he decided to do it. "It was a real thrill to see it, to get into the ears and minds of people all around the world. I’d never really had that kind of an impact before in that space. I’m in a band and we’ve had lots of fun touring the world and playing music for years, but it hits different when you’ve got a bona fide hit that’s gone viral like that," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

While a sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie has yet to be confirmed, it's likely only a matter of time. Especially, since it crushed the box office this spring and was popular well into the summer, earning $1.36 billion worldwide and finding similar success in its domestic release. Should we expect another Bowser musical number in the inevitable follow-up? Chances are high.