The Super Mario Bros Movie is coming to US Netflix in time for Christmas, Pratt lovers rejoice

Good news, fans of Nintendo’s iconic plumber and/or Jack Black shenanigans, the Super Mario Bros. Movie is set to arrive on Netflix in December. Well, US Netflix at the very least.

Yup, one of this year’s biggest films, which we thought was pretty ok, will be rocking up the American version of the subscription service on December 3. Unfortunately, it hasn’t been made clear if the movie will also be added to the Netflix offerings of other regions.

As the official Netflix Twitter account, which announced the news, put it: “For the families that go a little too hard on Mario Kart over the holidays, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be on Netflix to help the healing.”

So, yes, fix your family’s emotional rifts by watching a nice animated movie and trying not to wonder whether Jack Black was wearing a Bowser onesie the entire time he was recording his lines for it. Sounds good to me.

You could even follow it up by doing a bit of karaoke to the heartfelt emotional ballad that is Bowser’s smash hit 'Peaches' or by placing bets (with Monopoly money, we’re PG here don’t you know) as to when we might get more news about its sequel.

For the families that go a little too hard on Mario Kart over the holidays, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be on Netflix to help the healing. December 3! pic.twitter.com/5nhvrcJWME — Netflix (@netflix) November 9, 2023

It’s certainly been a pretty big year for Nintendo on the film front, with the publisher having revealed just this week that it’s also got a live action Legend of Zelda movie in the works, with Morbius producer Avi Arad being set to produce it alongside Shigeru Miyamoto.

“I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films,” Miyamoto wrote in a statement accompanying that announcement. “It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it,” he concluded.

While you wait for Mario to hit Netflix, make sure to check out our review of his latest outing, Super Mario Bros Wonder.