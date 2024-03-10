Lego is making a Mario Kart set, but the real winner is The Bowser Express Train

It's Mario Day today, and as part of the celebrations, Lego and Nintendo revealed their latest collab yesterday: Lego Mario Kart.

For those that don't know, March 10 is officially Mario day, because when you abbreviate it - Mar10 - it looks like the iconic plumber's name! Typically Nintendo reveals something for the occasion, because it loves a gimmick, and it's started the reveals with a new look at some of its upcoming Lego collaborations. The biggest announcement is definitely the fact that we'll be getting a Lego Mario Kart set in 2025, though the reveal was definitely more of a "it's happening" than any kind of good look. In the teaser trailer for it, which you can see below, we do get a backlit look at the Lego Mario Kart set, and it does seem like there will be functionality with the electronic Lego Mario figure, but details are slim other than that.

There was more than just Lego Mario Kart announced though, as three other sets all planned to be released August 1 were shown off too. My favourite of the three is probably The Bowser Express Train set, which is literally just a train with Bowser's head at the front of it, complete with a Hammer Bro, some Goombas, a couple of Para-Biddybuds, and Boom Boom. Also revealed was the King Boo's Haunted Mansion set, which is pretty much exactly what it sounds like - this one includes a very square King Boo, a Dry Bones, a regular but also very square Boo, and best of all, a Yellow Baby Yoshi.

Lastly, there's the Battle with Roy at Peach's Castle set, which of course features the Titular Roy, the first time he's been a part of a Lego set, who's using a Chain Chomp to get around, and a Toad.

Of course, the big Nintendo Lego set we're all waiting on is a Legend of Zelda one, which is rumoured to be revealed this year.