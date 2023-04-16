Super Mario Bros. Movie dethrones Warcraft as most successful video game adaptation

Move over Warcraft, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has become the biggest video game adaptation ever.

After a strong opening weekend, that Italian plumber has proven he's capable of making a lot of money, as Variety has reported that The Super Mario Bros. Movie has passed $500 million globally, cementing it as the number one video game adaptation of all time. At the time of writing, the Mario movie has specifically taken in $531,821,843 globally, with more than half of that coming from the US alone. Not to mention the fact that the film beat Frozen 2 in debut ticket sales. All in all, the figures are likely making one Shigeru Miyamoto quite happy.

It's also managed to do all of this in just two weeks, having released at the beginning of the month (April 5), so there's still time for it to take in even more. The previous record holder for highest worldwide gross was Warcraft, the adaptation of Blizzard's long running series, but with Mario's success that puts Warcraft into second place. It also bumped Detective Pikachu down into third, and apparently Rampage into fourth, which I personally did not realise was as successful as it was. That's the power of The Rock for you.

On top of that, it's more than $100 million more than Sonic the Hedgehog 2, continuing on the pair's rivalry right through to their motion picture adaptations. It's not particularly surprising that the Mario movie has done so well. He is quite the household name, one that spans a huge range of ages. He's Mario! You know him, you love him. Unless you're a critic, where reviews aren't averaging out so great. But when you're making that much money, I doubt anyone at the top of the food chain is paying much attention to reviews.