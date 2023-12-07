With the 2023 box office about to wrap up, it appears that Greta Gerwig's Barbie adaptation is poised to crown itself as the highest-grossing theatrical release of the year, closely followed by The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Of course, with those numbers, everyone is wondering about Barbie 2 (though producer-star Margot Robbie isn't very sure). That said, what might end up happening sooner rather than later is a Ken spinoff.

60 Minutes on CBS recently had the chance to talk to writer-director Greta Gerwig and discuss how her Barbie movie clicked together. Naturally, the question of whether there'll be more stories set in that universe was raised after she said that she and co-writer/partner Noah Baumbach "had way too much material for Ken."

So, is the Ken movie happening? "I mean, the truth is, you know… I guess we'll see," she responded. This happened after Baumbach told her not to "give it away" when she started ranting about Ken, so yeah...that spinoff might be real and it's just a matter of putting the right script together.

This would be the least surprising spinoff/sequel announcement ever, as most casual audiences- as well as the diehard cinephiles and memers on the internet - had an extremely positive reaction to Ryan Gosling's performance and how his character was written. Moreover, Ryan Gosling's 'I'm Just Ken' song absolutely dominated the Spotify charts this summer for a while and has even earned a Grammy nomination. So, there's more money to be made with him if Warner Bros. and Mattel give Gerwig and Baumbach the green light. Those are more than Kenough reasons to move forward with it.

Up next from Ryan Gosling are The Fall Guy (completed), Project Hail Mary, Universal's new take on Wolfman, and an Ocean's Eleven prequel that will reunite him with Margot Robbie, so Warner Bros. and Mattel better start getting in line.