If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
What A Racket

Riot brings League of Legends, Valorant, and more to Game Pass

All of the titles will have bonuses such as unlocked characters too.
Oisin Kuhnke avatar
News by Oisin Kuhnke Contributor
Published on

Announced during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, Riot announced a whole bunch of its titles that are coming to Game Pass.

Arguably Riot's biggest title League of Legends, alongside a number of other games, will be joining the Xbox Game Pass Winter 2022. Importantly, as part of Game Pass, all legends will be unlocked from the get go.

See the full selection of Riot titles here!

On top of this, the mobile version of the game, League of Legends Wild Rift will also be joining the subscription service, also with all champions unlocked.

But the buck doesn't stop there. First-person shooter and Overwatch rival Valorant is also coming to Game Pass, with all agents also being unlocked from the start. As well as that, Legends of Runeterra will join all its brothers and sisters, with the foundations set unlocked.

And lastly, Teamfight Tactics will also be one of Riot's titles coming to Game Pass, though only a select number of Little Legends unlocked.

Not only will all of these games be joining the service, but subscribers will also get XP boosts, presumably across all five of the games.

Each of these titles will specifically be joining Game Pass for PC and Mobile, so don't necessarily expect to play any of them on your Xbox.

Tagged With

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch