Riot brings League of Legends, Valorant, and more to Game Pass

Announced during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, Riot announced a whole bunch of its titles that are coming to Game Pass.

Arguably Riot's biggest title League of Legends, alongside a number of other games, will be joining the Xbox Game Pass Winter 2022. Importantly, as part of Game Pass, all legends will be unlocked from the get go.

See the full selection of Riot titles here!

On top of this, the mobile version of the game, League of Legends Wild Rift will also be joining the subscription service, also with all champions unlocked.

But the buck doesn't stop there. First-person shooter and Overwatch rival Valorant is also coming to Game Pass, with all agents also being unlocked from the start. As well as that, Legends of Runeterra will join all its brothers and sisters, with the foundations set unlocked.

And lastly, Teamfight Tactics will also be one of Riot's titles coming to Game Pass, though only a select number of Little Legends unlocked.

Not only will all of these games be joining the service, but subscribers will also get XP boosts, presumably across all five of the games.

Each of these titles will specifically be joining Game Pass for PC and Mobile, so don't necessarily expect to play any of them on your Xbox.