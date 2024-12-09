Blue Lock Rivals Best Styles

Blue Lock Rivals is like a cross between the ever-popular football anime and manga, Blue Lock, and Rocket League, where two teams of 5 players face off in a small-sided soccer game filled with over-the-top skills and abilities.

The most important ability in Blue Lock Rivals though is your Style.

Styles in Blue Lock Rivals determine the kind of player your avatar is based on from the anime, and each one has different specialities and signature moves.

There are adaptable, well-balanced forward players like the manga’s MC, Yoichi Isagi, but there are many others to choose from as well. There are three rarities of Styles: Rare, Epic and Legendary.

Naturally, Legendary Styles are the best in Blue Lock Rivals - however, the more common styles definitely have their uses.

For example, Chigiri’s style is extremely good for both offense and defence because the huge speed boost allows you to cover ground quickly and the stamina boost allows you to run faster and longer than most of your opponents.

Blue Lock Rivals Styles

Style Name: Rarity: Position: Abilities: Isagi Rare Striker/Attacking Midfielder Direct Shot - A medium-speed shot with a straight flight, Direct Pass - A long-range pass with a straight flight Chigiri Rare Winger Speedster - A short, very fast speed boost, Tireless - Stop stamina drain for a time Bachira Epic Striker Steal - A fast standing tackle, Nutmeg - a dribbling move that goes through defenders Gagamaru Epic Goalkeeper Scorpion Kick - Jumps at the ball and knocks it away, Super Reaction Speed - Increases movement speed in your own box, Diving Header - Jumps to clear the ball while outside of your box King Epic Striker King’s Impact - A high-speed shot with a rising flight, King’s Run - A slaloming dash that quickly covers a long distance Shidou Legendary Striker Dragon Drive - A high-speed shot after your character jumps into the air with the ball, Dragon Header - A high-speed shot from the ground Nagi Legendary Winger Trap - A variable speed shot after your character jumps into the air with the ball, Dash - A short, slick slide while dribbling the ball

Blue Lock Rivals Best Styles

When you’ve only got a limited amount of spins and slots for your Styles, you need to know when to stick and when to spin for something better.

You might always expect the Legendary Styles to always be the best,

The best offensive Styles in Blue Lock Rivals for strikers are King, Shidou and Nagi.

King is brilliant because it gives you the versatility of both a powerful movement ability and a strong scoring shot. King’s Run is a very good ability for bursting away from defenders, particularly if they’re low on stamina as they chase back on defence. King’s Impact is a good upgrade to your regular shot, which can be vital when you’re playing against a human goalkeeper - its only problem is that it’s quite slow to come out.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

Shidou on the other hand, has two very good scoring abilities which make you a deadly striker with lots of different options. Dragon Drive takes you up into the air, away from tackling defenders, which is what makes this Style the best. However, Dragon Header is also good because it comes out fast and scores fast too.

Nagi also allows you to jump into the air, but gives you more control over your shot. It’s more difficult to use than Shidou though, so it’s recommended for more advanced players - but it’s even better than Shidou in the right hands. Dash is a pretty basic slide which covers ground quickly. It’s useful for movement and getting away from defenders.

The best Styles in Blue Lock Rivals for defenders are Chigiri and Bachira.

Chigiri is a brilliant Style for beginners because it lets you push past the usual limits you run up against while learning the game and make a big impact for your team even if you’re unfamiliar with scoring. Basically, the Speedster ability gives you an unrivalled speed boost that is incredibly good for streaming forward to support an attack, but even better at tracking back on defence. Then you can use Tireless to overwhelm the other team and either pull away from them with the ball or catch up to them and make a tackle. Fire off both abilities at once to become a total beast.

Despite being a striker in the Blue Lock anime, the Bachira Style has an extra Steal ability which can help you win the ball back from the other team. You can then use the secondary Nutmeg ability to dribble through the congested middle of the pitch and pass off to a team mate.

The best Style for goalkeepers in Blue Lock Rivals is Gagamaru. It’s no surprise that the dedicated goalkeeper Style is the best for that position, but it’s worth knowing that there is actually a specific Style for playing in net. The main ability is Super Reaction Speed, which only activates while you’re in your own area. This lets you move very quickly around your area to block shots. Alternatively you can use the Scorpion Kick ability to clear a loose ball, or you can try and play sweeper keeper and use diving header to get to a loose ball first.

If you’re in need of some more spins to unlock these styles, check out our up-to-date Blue Lock Rivals codes page, which lists all of the latest rewards distributed by the game’s developers.