Infinity Nikki crafting materials: Where to find all animals, fish, bugs, and flowers

Infinity Nikki is the first open-world game in the Nikki dress-up franchise, and we all know what open worlds involve: an abundance of resources that sporadically respawn once you've hoovered them all up, helpfully ensuring that you're never responsible for simultaneous in-universe deforestation and soft-locking your game because you can't craft anything new.

There's something quite funny about the concept of Nikki's array of gorgeous dresses being crafted out of odd bits of flora and fauna she picks up off the ground, but it's not like this is the first game ever to ask you to suspend your disbelief when it comes to what you can craft out of three mushrooms and a pinecone.

Read on for a list of the spawn locations we've observed for every crafting resource in Infinity Nikki, as well as a brief explainer on how to track crafting materials using the Collections notebook.

Infinity Nikki materials list and spawn locations

Material Type Location Ambird Feather Animal Collected after grooming an Ambird Aromalily Plant Grows on the surface of water during the day Balletfly Bug Found near water Bibcoon Furball Animal Collected after grooming a Bibcoon (raccoon), commonly found near Bibcoon's Chuckle Club in Florawish Blossom Beetle Bug Found in Breezy Meadow Bow Fish Fish Found by fishing in all regions Bowtie Fluff Animal Collected after grooming Bowtie Cats (calicos); cats commonly live in cities or grassland areas Brusher Fish Found by fishing in rivers or lakes (all regions) Brushie Fish Found by fishing in all regions Bunny Fluff Animal Collected after petting or grooming Blushbunnies, often found in grassland or forest areas Bustlefly Bug Found in Breezy Meadow, most commonly near ruins Buttoncone Plant Grows on the ground in all regions, especially near to roads in areas with trees nearby – becomes less common further from forests or settlements Carryfin Fish Found by fishing in streams and ponds in Florawish Celebcrow Feather Animal Collected after grooming a Celebcrow Chimecada Bug Found in forest areas, primarily around Florawish Cushion Fluff Animal Collected after grooming squirrels, which live in forest or grassland areas Daisy Plant Grows on the ground in all regions Floof Yarn Animal Collected after grooming a Floof (dog) Florapom Plant Rolled by Blossom Beetles, you can obtain Florapom in Breezy Meadow by catching said beetle or simply collecting it once the bug flies away Florascent Wool Animal Collected grooming Sheep, which can be found roaming grassland areas Foodie Bee Bug Found around flower bushes in Florawish, Stoneville, and Breezy Meadow Grasspom Plant Grows in grassland areas, primarily in Breezy Meadow Glimmerdrop Bug Found at night in all areas (follow their glowing trails!) Gogglebug Bug Found on the surface of water in all areas Hairpin Loach Fish Found by fishing inside caves Hare Powder Plant Found in grasslands when Blushbunnies are around in Florawish, Stoneville, and the Abandoned District Knitmoth Bug Found in cities and settlements Lampbloom Plant Grows on the ground in most areas, but is most common near roads and settlements Lamp Fish Fish Found by fishing inside caves Lampchili Plant Grows on rocks and cliff faces Longstocking Wool Animal Collected after grooming a Longstocking (llama), which can commonly be found near the Breezy Meadow river area Night Velvet Animal Collected after grooming a Tuxtail Swan, most commonly found near the Swan Gazebo in Breezy Meadow Pearl Wings Bug Found around flower bushes, particularly in settlements Pearly Shell Fish Collected from beaches and riversides Pin Hopper Bug Found in grasslands areas throughout the map Pony Curls Animal Collected after grooming a Noble Pony; horses are found in remote areas of Breezy Meadow Quillfin Fish Found by fishing anywhere in the Wishfield area Rainy Orchids Plant Grows near water on rainy days in Florawish, Breezy Meadow, and Memorial Mountains – replaces Sunny Orchid when it rains Ribbon Eel Fish Found by fishing anywhere in the Breezy Meadow area Rose Velvet Animal Collected after grooming a Rosecrown Swan, most commonly found near the Swan Gazebo in Breezy Meadow Ruffin Fish Found by fishing in rivers in any area Seed Pearl Plant Found inside melons in most areas, although they are less abundant in the Abandoned District (open melons by performing a plunging attack on them) Shirtcat Fluff Animal Collected after grooming Shirtcats (tuxedo cats); cats commonly live in cities or grassland areas Sizzpollen Plant Collected from Sizzblooms on clear nights, primarily in Stoneville or Florawish Socko Bug Yes, this is the elusive bug that looks like a sock! Sockos spawn under quite specific conditions: they're found on rocks near trees or bushes, and only on sunny days Stallion Locks Animal Collected after grooming a King Stallion; horses are found in remote areas of Breezy Meadow Starlight Scallop Fish Found on beaches and riversides Starlit Plum Plant Grows on the ground, most commonly in villages such as Florawish Struggled Patch Monster Drops after purifying Sankious Sunny Orchid Plant Grows near water on sunny days in Florawish, Breezy Meadow, and Memorial Mountains – replaced by Rainy Orchid when it rains Toque Fish Fish Found by fishing anywhere in the Florawish area Tough Leather Monster Drops after purifying Tough Octopack Weavespider Bug Found in abandoned or ruined buildings anywhere on the map Wiztle Bug Found inside crates in abandoned or ruined areas anywhere on the map Whisker-Fish Fish Found by fishing anywhere in the Breezy Meadow area Woolfruit Plant Grows close to trees in all regions, primarily Florawish, Stoneville, and Breezy Meadow

Tracking down materials on a flying bicycle is optional, but encouraged. | Image credit: Infold Games

How to track materials in Infinity Nikki

Bless Infinity Nikki for launching with one of the most helpful quality-of-life features in open world games already in place: the ability to track resources and materials.

To unlock the tracking ability in Infinity Nikki, you just need to progress as far as a scripted story beat in the Accident at the Clothing Store main quest, which pops up about halfway through Chapter 1.

After this point, you can track any of the above materials provided you've already collected them at least once.

To track a material, you just need to select the notebook icon from the bottom left-hand corner of the screen, which takes you to your Collections tab. From here you can select the material of your choice and hit the Track button on its notebook entry, which will highlight an area of the map where the resource in question can be found.

Tracking will usually highlight the location of the chosen resource that's closest to you. Once you've picked up everything relevant in the area, the tracker will highlight a new area of the map with the resource available so that you can keep collecting.

