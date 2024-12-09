Infinity Nikki crafting materials: Where to find all animals, fish, bugs, and flowers
Infinity Nikki is all about crafting beautiful dresses out of natural materials, here's where to find every animal, fish, bug, and flower you need.
Infinity Nikki is the first open-world game in the Nikki dress-up franchise, and we all know what open worlds involve: an abundance of resources that sporadically respawn once you've hoovered them all up, helpfully ensuring that you're never responsible for simultaneous in-universe deforestation and soft-locking your game because you can't craft anything new.
There's something quite funny about the concept of Nikki's array of gorgeous dresses being crafted out of odd bits of flora and fauna she picks up off the ground, but it's not like this is the first game ever to ask you to suspend your disbelief when it comes to what you can craft out of three mushrooms and a pinecone.
Read on for a list of the spawn locations we've observed for every crafting resource in Infinity Nikki, as well as a brief explainer on how to track crafting materials using the Collections notebook.
Infinity Nikki materials list and spawn locations
|Material
|Type
|Location
|Ambird Feather
|Animal
|Collected after grooming an Ambird
|Aromalily
|Plant
|Grows on the surface of water during the day
|Balletfly
|Bug
|Found near water
|Bibcoon Furball
|Animal
|Collected after grooming a Bibcoon (raccoon), commonly found near Bibcoon's Chuckle Club in Florawish
|Blossom Beetle
|Bug
|Found in Breezy Meadow
|Bow Fish
|Fish
|Found by fishing in all regions
|Bowtie Fluff
|Animal
|Collected after grooming Bowtie Cats (calicos); cats commonly live in cities or grassland areas
|Brusher
|Fish
|Found by fishing in rivers or lakes (all regions)
|Brushie
|Fish
|Found by fishing in all regions
|Bunny Fluff
|Animal
|Collected after petting or grooming Blushbunnies, often found in grassland or forest areas
|Bustlefly
|Bug
|Found in Breezy Meadow, most commonly near ruins
|Buttoncone
|Plant
|Grows on the ground in all regions, especially near to roads in areas with trees nearby – becomes less common further from forests or settlements
|Carryfin
|Fish
|Found by fishing in streams and ponds in Florawish
|Celebcrow Feather
|Animal
|Collected after grooming a Celebcrow
|Chimecada
|Bug
|Found in forest areas, primarily around Florawish
|Cushion Fluff
|Animal
|Collected after grooming squirrels, which live in forest or grassland areas
|Daisy
|Plant
|Grows on the ground in all regions
|Floof Yarn
|Animal
|Collected after grooming a Floof (dog)
|Florapom
|Plant
|Rolled by Blossom Beetles, you can obtain Florapom in Breezy Meadow by catching said beetle or simply collecting it once the bug flies away
|Florascent Wool
|Animal
|Collected grooming Sheep, which can be found roaming grassland areas
|Foodie Bee
|Bug
|Found around flower bushes in Florawish, Stoneville, and Breezy Meadow
|Grasspom
|Plant
|Grows in grassland areas, primarily in Breezy Meadow
|Glimmerdrop
|Bug
|Found at night in all areas (follow their glowing trails!)
|Gogglebug
|Bug
|Found on the surface of water in all areas
|Hairpin Loach
|Fish
|Found by fishing inside caves
|Hare Powder
|Plant
|Found in grasslands when Blushbunnies are around in Florawish, Stoneville, and the Abandoned District
|Knitmoth
|Bug
|Found in cities and settlements
|Lampbloom
|Plant
|Grows on the ground in most areas, but is most common near roads and settlements
|Lamp Fish
|Fish
|Found by fishing inside caves
|Lampchili
|Plant
|Grows on rocks and cliff faces
|Longstocking Wool
|Animal
|Collected after grooming a Longstocking (llama), which can commonly be found near the Breezy Meadow river area
|Night Velvet
|Animal
|Collected after grooming a Tuxtail Swan, most commonly found near the Swan Gazebo in Breezy Meadow
|Pearl Wings
|Bug
|Found around flower bushes, particularly in settlements
|Pearly Shell
|Fish
|Collected from beaches and riversides
|Pin Hopper
|Bug
|Found in grasslands areas throughout the map
|Pony Curls
|Animal
|Collected after grooming a Noble Pony; horses are found in remote areas of Breezy Meadow
|Quillfin
|Fish
|Found by fishing anywhere in the Wishfield area
|Rainy Orchids
|Plant
|Grows near water on rainy days in Florawish, Breezy Meadow, and Memorial Mountains – replaces Sunny Orchid when it rains
|Ribbon Eel
|Fish
|Found by fishing anywhere in the Breezy Meadow area
|Rose Velvet
|Animal
|Collected after grooming a Rosecrown Swan, most commonly found near the Swan Gazebo in Breezy Meadow
|Ruffin
|Fish
|Found by fishing in rivers in any area
|Seed Pearl
|Plant
|Found inside melons in most areas, although they are less abundant in the Abandoned District (open melons by performing a plunging attack on them)
|Shirtcat Fluff
|Animal
|Collected after grooming Shirtcats (tuxedo cats); cats commonly live in cities or grassland areas
|Sizzpollen
|Plant
|Collected from Sizzblooms on clear nights, primarily in Stoneville or Florawish
|Socko
|Bug
|Yes, this is the elusive bug that looks like a sock! Sockos spawn under quite specific conditions: they're found on rocks near trees or bushes, and only on sunny days
|Stallion Locks
|Animal
|Collected after grooming a King Stallion; horses are found in remote areas of Breezy Meadow
|Starlight Scallop
|Fish
|Found on beaches and riversides
|Starlit Plum
|Plant
|Grows on the ground, most commonly in villages such as Florawish
|Struggled Patch
|Monster
|Drops after purifying Sankious
|Sunny Orchid
|Plant
|Grows near water on sunny days in Florawish, Breezy Meadow, and Memorial Mountains – replaced by Rainy Orchid when it rains
|Toque Fish
|Fish
|Found by fishing anywhere in the Florawish area
|Tough Leather
|Monster
|Drops after purifying Tough Octopack
|Weavespider
|Bug
|Found in abandoned or ruined buildings anywhere on the map
|Wiztle
|Bug
|Found inside crates in abandoned or ruined areas anywhere on the map
|Whisker-Fish
|Fish
|Found by fishing anywhere in the Breezy Meadow area
|Woolfruit
|Plant
|Grows close to trees in all regions, primarily Florawish, Stoneville, and Breezy Meadow
How to track materials in Infinity Nikki
Bless Infinity Nikki for launching with one of the most helpful quality-of-life features in open world games already in place: the ability to track resources and materials.
To unlock the tracking ability in Infinity Nikki, you just need to progress as far as a scripted story beat in the Accident at the Clothing Store main quest, which pops up about halfway through Chapter 1.
After this point, you can track any of the above materials provided you've already collected them at least once.
To track a material, you just need to select the notebook icon from the bottom left-hand corner of the screen, which takes you to your Collections tab. From here you can select the material of your choice and hit the Track button on its notebook entry, which will highlight an area of the map where the resource in question can be found.
Tracking will usually highlight the location of the chosen resource that's closest to you. Once you've picked up everything relevant in the area, the tracker will highlight a new area of the map with the resource available so that you can keep collecting.
