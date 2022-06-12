A Plague Tale: Requiem gets action-packed new gameplay trailer

A new gameplay trailer has been revealed for A Plague Tale: Requiem,showing off the sequel's impressive visuals.

The trailer gave us a look at the new setting for A Plague Tale: Requiem. Things are much more varied and vibrant, with bright sunny shores and beautiful gardens.

We once again join Hugo and Amicia as they fight through a war-torn setting. Hugo's rat-controlling abilities appear to have grown since the last game, as has Amicia's fighting style.

There's plenty of sneaking and stabbing in the new gameplay trailer. And as you'd expect, there's rats everywhere. Hundreds of scurrying rodents fill the screen at times, with Amicia using her sling to illuminate areas with firebombs, pushing them back.

A Plague Tale: Requiem will launch later this year, though we don't have a full release date just yet. When it does launch, it'll be on Xbox Game Pass on day one. Subscribers will be able to play the game at no extra cost.

Requiem is a sequel to 2019's A Plague Tale: Innocence, which was something of a cult hit, with impressive visuals and a great horror-vibe.

A huge selection of games were showcased during the Xbox and Bethesda-run event. We got our first look at gameplay for Starfield, an update to Sea Of Thieves and a look at a new game being released in partnership with Kojima Productions.