Game Pass rounds off October with Frog Detective 3, Signalis, Persona 5, and more

The line-up of October Game Pass games has just been revealed! Released via an official blog post on the official Xbox website, you can download a variety of exciting (and Halloween appropriate in some cases) games as early as right this minute, including a few really big hitters you’ll want to download while you have the chance.

The first game is A Plague Tale: Requiem, which you can download right now on Game Pass for both PC and Xbox Series X/S. We released our review for this game just yesterday, giving it a very positive review and noting that developers Asobo “should be proud of what it achieved in this game, as depressing and engrossing as it is.”

Watch the story trailer for A Plague tale: Requiem if you wanna know what's going on before you jump in.

If you’re looking for something that packs a bit more of a horrific tone — we are in the Halloween season after all — we’ve got both The Amnesia Collection and Amnesia: Rebirth coming to console and PC starting October 20. A legendary series that kicked off the first person horror age that kicked life back into a dwindling genre back in 2010, it’s well worth a playthrough if you’ve not played it yet.

It gets better, brilliant sci-fi horror title Soma (also made by the Amnesia devs) is also packed into this month’s Game Pass releases on October 20. Probably the team’s best release in the horror genre they revitalised, with some truly interesting story twists. Well worth your time.

If you’re not in the mood for spokes around that time then Phantom Abyss, coming to both Xbox Series X/S and PC on October 20 as well, has you race through a series of procedurally generated temples with only one attempt per run. If that doesn’t sound tricky enough, other player attempts can be seen via ghosts which also affect the environment and the myriad traps within.

Only one day later, on October 21, Persona 5 Royal is launching on PC and Xbox. Look, there’s no weaving around it, Persona 5 Royal is a damn great JRPG, packed with colour, engaging characters and a brilliant narrative that takes you through the adventures of Joker and the Phantom Thieves.

Now, obviously all the aforementioned titles are pretty great, but what if you’re looking for something a bit more indie? A bit on the niche side? Well, there are some seriously exciting titles coming October 27. Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery, available on PC only, has you fill the shoes of one legendary frog private dick, on the case in up to three adventures packed into this one collection. A great one for the kids, or those who like cutesy art styles.

Gunfire: Reborn is a brilliant mix of FPS action, RPG elements and roguelite progression systems all packed in a madcap deluge of firefights available on both console and PC on October 27. Play as one of six characters and blast through a series of increasingly challenging levels, and power your way through as you get stronger and stronger.

Finally, and this is a really great one you’ll want to try out, it’s Signalis! A retro-styled sci-fi title which brings back the spirit of classic survival horror with a gorgeous pixel aesthetic. This game has been in the works for some time now, and as someone who has been keeping tabs on it ever since I caught a glimpse of it on Twitter a while back, my excitement is palpable. You can grab it day one on PC and console on October 27.

That wraps up this month’s Game Pass roundup! What do you think of the selection of games present this October? Let us know below!