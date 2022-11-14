The Game Awards nominations are in, with God of War Ragnarok up for 10 of them

The nominations for this year's The Game Awards are in, and unsurprisingly, both God of War Ragnarok and Elden Ring have racked up a few of them.

Important disclosure: Nominees are selected by a global jury of more than 100 media publications and influencer outlets – and that includes us here at VG247.

Geoff Keighley has kindly told us what games we can potentially expect to see win awards at The Game Awards, obviously rounding off with the game of the year category. If you're wondering who's up for the big one, well obviously God of War Ragnarok and Elden Ring are, as well as A Plague Tale: Requiem, Horizon Forbidden West, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and Stray.

Best game direction offers another chance for Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and Stray to win a big award, and includes Half Mermaid's Immortality too. The best indie category features plenty of great titles too, like Cult of the Lamb, Neon White, Sifu, Tunic, and another one for Stray.

There's a new category for this year too, best adaptations, which is an award dedicated to film and TV adaptations of various video games. This includes titles like Arcane: League of Legends, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, The Cuphead Show, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and Uncharted (I forgot that last one came out this year too).

If you're wondering which game is coming away with the biggest number of nominations, that one goes to God of War Ragnarok even though it just came out, sitting at ten total as long as we're including voice performances (we are, because it's all important). Elden Ring unsurprisingly is next up with seven nominations, tied alongside Horizon Forbidden West.

You can head to The Game Awards site now to place your votes in each category, ahead of the event itself which is taking place December 8, where it will be streaming live in the usual places like Twitch and YouTube.