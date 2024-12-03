"I think we’ll be able to show you a new FromSoftware" - Elden Ring director Miyazaki on the multiple projects across different genres the studio's currently working on

Sounds like there's plenty of good reasons to be a FromSoftware fan on the horizon, as studio head Hidetaka Miyazaki has teased its future titles.

FromSoftware has really cemented itself over the past decade as a developer with one of the strongest outputs around, with titles like Bloodborne, Armored Core 6, and Elden Ring under its belt amongst a couple of Dark Souls too. The developer obviously hasn't shown off anything else it's currently working on since the release of Elden Ring's only bit of DLC Shadow of the Erdtree earlier this year, but studio head Hidetaka Miyazaki recently won the Grand Award at the PlayStation Partner Awards 2024 Japan Asia, where he made a couple comments about the future of the studio.

"We have multiple projects in the works across a variety of genres,” Miyazaki said (via GAME Watch, translations from Gematsu). "There are title(s) directed by me, as well as title(s) directed by those other than myself. In that regard, I think we’ll be able to show you a new FromSoftware in a variety of ways, so please look forward to it." There's one game you shouldn't necessarily expect from the developer, though, which might come as a bit of a surprise: Elden Ring 2.

When asked about the Elden Ring IP, Miyazaki said (via IGN Japan, translations from Automaton), "We’re not really considering developments such as an Elden Ring 2." That'll obviously be a shame for anyone hoping for a sequel to one of the most highly regarded games around, but Miyazaki did note that it's not possible that the IP might be developed further "in some form in the future." There is that mobile version from Tencent that's reportedly in the works, but who knows if that'll ever see the light of day, even if it is real.