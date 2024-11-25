Sorry, God of War fans, but Kratos actor Christopher Judge has put a damper on those announcement rumours he might have accidentally started

The voice of Kratos himself Christopher Judge seemingly teased a God of War announcement recently, except there isn't actually one coming.

It's already been a couple of years since God of War Ragnarok came out, if you can believe it, so of course fans of the series have started to wonder when we might see another one from Santa Monica Studio. There's not been any official word on anything, but last week Kratos actor Christopher Judge held an Instagram live which fueled some rumours that some God of War announcements would be coming in the next couple of weeks, specifically with something arriving December 1. "The next two weeks are gonna be chock-full of announcements and all kinds of good stuff," the actor said, continuing on to say, "December 1st, we will be making a major announcement - which I can't wait to do 'cause a lot of you asked me: 'What's coming next?'"

As gamers are wont to do, they took this as confirmation that Sony would be revealing something to do with God of War, despite Judge seemingly not mentioning the game, and as it turns out these announcements have nothing to do with the series. Taking to Twitter on his personal account, quoting a tweet about his comments, the actor clarified: "Absolutely not true! You can’t tease something you know nothing about. I will be making announcements in the near future," he confirms, but "I can guarantee none of them will be about OUR beloved God of War. I am awaiting updates just like everyone else."

Absolutely not true! You can't tease something you know nothing about. I will be making announcements in the near future, I can guarantee none of them will be about OUR beloved God of War. I am awaiting updates just like everyone else. ❤️ https://t.co/CNPWcmnXCW — Christopher Judge (@iamchrisjudge) November 25, 2024

So, yes, there are announcements coming, and yes, they involve Judge, but no, they don't involve Kratos et al. Those are just generally fans of Judge will be happy to hear this I suppose, but sorry God of War fans, there's nothing here for you right now, go home and replay them or something, I'm not your mum.