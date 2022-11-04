A Plague Tale: Requiem passes 1 million sales - devs celebrate

A Plague Tale: Requiem has seen over 1 million players buy and play the game. Developer Focus Entertainment announced the news on Twitter, proudly celebrating the milestone while thanking fans for their support.

This news continues a legacy of success for the series. 2019’s A Plague Tale: Innocence climbed to no.9 on the UK top sellers ranking, also passing 1 million total sales in just over a year. A Plague tale: Requiem has rocketed past that same bar in just a month.

You can watch us lot cheat about The Plague Tale: Requiem here if you'd like!

Why this is the case could come down to many factors. For one, the critical reception of A Plague Tale Requiem was overwhelmingly positive. Not only was it praised in our own glowing review, but the game also received a Metacritic score of 85. Add to that A Plague Tale; Innocence’s established quality and it’s possible that the sequel had a lot of hype around it.

On top of that, October was a month without much competition for A Plague Tale: Innocence. Scorn as the only other narrative-focused title was great, but lacked AAA appeal and A Plague Tale: Requiem’s established fan base. Overwatch 2 was a multiplayer shooter wrapped in controversy. Gotham Knights was wank.

You can only imagine how good the team at Focus Entertainment is feeling. It's not only blown past the bar it set itself, it's done so with flying colours. It’s always good to see these big narrative adventures do well in the current landscape, with massive battle royales and new live-service games popping all the time. We only wonder how long it will take for the game to shoot past two million.

Speaking of narrative adventures, have you heard of a little game called God of War Ragnarok? We’ve got a review of it live and ready for you here for your reading pleasure.